El escándalo estalló al conocerse fotos subidas de tono de la joven, y además, un video prohibido en las redes sociales.
La Municipalidad de Ciudad de Mendoza que conduce el radical Rodolfo Suárez, finalmente autorizó a Evelyn Mariana Heredia, la “reina hot” a competir por la corona de Reina de la Vendimia de Capital, la soberana que cada año oficia de “anfitriona” del resto de las reinas departamentales.
“No hay nada en el reglamento que lo impida”, señalaron desde la comuna, confirmando a la joven como candidata que durante la semana, quedó en el foco de la polémica.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
42 Comments
