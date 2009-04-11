La Presidenta sostendrá en la Cumbre la misma línea de acción también para el fortalecimiento de la defensa del Sistema Interamericano de Derechos Humanos. Los mismos que exhibió en la reunión de Líderes Progresistas de Viña del Mar, en la de mandatarios de Sudamérica con los de los países árabes que se realizó en Qatar y en la del G20 celebrada en Londres durante los primeros días de este mes. Viajará al país centroamericano el próximo jueves.
La presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner reafirmará durante su participación en la Quinta Cumbre de las Américas que se realizará la semana próxima en Trinidad y Tobago, la posición de Argentina en relación a acciones concretas para enfrentar la crisis mundial y al fortalecimiento de la defensa del Sistema Interamericano de Derechos Humanos, señalaron fuentes de Cancillería.
Cristina será uno de los cuatro oradores que abrirán las deliberaciones a celebrarse en el Hotel Hyatt de Puerto España, capital de Trinidad, desde el viernes de la semana venidera a las 17, compartiendo el estrado con el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, el Primer Ministro de Jamaica, Bruce Holding que hablará en representación del CARICOM (Comunidad del Caribe) y el presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, que lo hará en nombre del SICA (Sistema de Integración Centro Americana).
Según indicaron las fuentes a Télam, Argentina sostendrá en la Cumbre la misma línea de acción que exhibió en la reunión de Líderes Progresistas de Viña del Mar, en la cumbre de mandatarios de Suramérica con los de los países árabes que se realizó en Qatar y en la cumbre del G20 celebrada en Londres durante los primeros días de este mes.
La posición de los mandatarios fue plasmada en el “Proyecto de Declaración de Compromiso de Puerto España”, cuyo borrador fue finalmente acordado en una reunión que eL GRIC (Grupo de Revisión de la Implementación de Cumbres) realizó días atrás en Washington, aunque su texto definitivo aún puede ser complementado en un encuentro de las delegaciones de los países participantes de la Cumbre que se concretará el martes 15 en horas de la mañana en Trinidad.
No obstante fuentes vinculadas con la organización del encuentro, aseguraron que el proyecto de declaración no dejará de incluir el compromiso de los mandatarios de reforzar la cooperación, trabajar para restaurar el crecimiento mundial y lograr las reformas necesarias en los sistemas financieros.
Según el texto actual de la Declaración, los mandatarios instruyeron a sus ministros de Economía y Finanzas para que continúen explorando los medios para asegurar que las instituciones financieras internacionales, los bancos regionales de desarrollo y otros organismos internacionales tomen en cuenta los mandatos de la declaración en sus políticas crediticias y programas de asistencia técnica en el continente.
El GRIC debió llevar adelante diez sesiones para consensuar y aprobar el borrador final, que tendrá precisamente su última lectura el martes por la mañana, en un encuentro del cual participará el equipo de trabajo argentino.
La presidenta viajará a Puerto España el próximo jueves 16 y el viernes abrirá la Cumbre junto a Obama, Holding y Ortega, luego de los saludos de bienvenida del Primer Ministro de Trinidad y Tobago, Patrick Manning.
El sábado continuarán las deliberaciones durante todo el día y está previsto que se realicen diálogos privados entre presidentes, en los cuales el tema “Cuba” no estará ausente, según indicaron fuentes del evento.
El domingo se realizará la ceremonia de cierre por la mañana, tras lo cual al mediodía, el primer ministro Manning y cinco mandatarios ofrecerán una conferencia de prensa en la cual darán a conocer los pormenores de los temas analizados durante la Cumbre.
Las Cumbres de las Américas son reuniones periódicas de los Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno del hemisferio occidental, convocadas con el fin de examinar y tomar decisiones sobre temas de relevancia para la región.
Hasta la fecha se han realizado seis Cumbres, dos de las cuales han tenido carácter extraordinario. La primera fue en Miami, Florida, del 9 al 11 de diciembre de 1994, luego se concretó una Cumbre extraordinaria sobre Desarrollo Sostenible en Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, el 7 y 8 de diciembre de 1996.
La Segunda Cumbre de las Américas fue en Santiago de Chile el 18 y 19 de abril de 1998, la Tercera en la Ciudad de Québec, Canadá, del 20 al 22 de abril de 2001, tras lo cual hubo una Cumbre Extraordinaria en Monterrey, México, el 12 y 13 de enero de 2004 y finalmente la Cuarta Cumbre de las Américas que se concretó en nuestro país, en Mar del Plata, el 4 y 5 de noviembre de 2005.
Participan de las Cumbres los Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de los 34 Estados miembros de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) junto a sus delegaciones y como observadores los jefes de las instituciones que conforman el Grupo de Trabajo Conjunto de Cumbres (GTCC), coordinado por la OEA.
Además participan: el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe, de las Naciones Unidas (CEPAL), la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) y el Banco Mundial (BM).
También el Instituto Interamericano de Cooperación para la Agricultura (IICA), la Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF), el Banco Centroamericano de la Integración Económica (BCIE), el Banco de Desarrollo del Caribe (BDC), la Organización Internacional de Migraciones (OIM), la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) y el Instituto de Conectividad de las Américas (ICA).
Además como invitados especiales asisten representantes de la sociedad civil, el sector privado, instituciones académicas y medios de comunicación social, entre otros, quienes desde el lunes 13 desarrollarán encuentros y foros previos al inicio formal de la Cumbre, que se concreta el viernes.
(Telam)
55 COMENTARIOS
You made a number of nice points there. I did a hunt on the theme and found mainly persons can believe your blog.
Hello there! I just want to give you a big thumbs up for your
great info you’ve got right here on this
post. I will be coming back to your web site for more soon.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great
graphics or video clips to give your posts more,
“pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could
undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Excellent blog!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on ig. Regards
Hey there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use
WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I
provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and
my users would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your site.
It looks like some of the text on your posts are running
off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is
happening to them as well? This may be a problem with my browser because
I’ve had this happen before. Thank you
Great items from you, man. I’ve take note your
stuff prior to and you are simply extremely magnificent.
I really like what you have obtained here,
really like what you are stating and the way during which you assert it.
You’re making it entertaining and you still take care
of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you.
That is really a great website.
Hello friends, its enormous paragraph regarding teachingand completely explained,
keep it up all the time.
I’m really impressed along with your writing skills and also
with the layout to your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing,
it is uncommon to peer a great blog like this one nowadays..
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking
more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my
social networks!
Very nice article, just what I was looking for.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away
your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving
us something informative to read?
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link
or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognize in order that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Thanks to my father who informed me regarding this website, this blog is
genuinely amazing.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by
him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Hi there, I discovered your site by the use of Google at the same time as searching
for a related subject, your site got here up, it seems to be great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into alert to your weblog thru Google, and found
that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you proceed this in future.
Numerous folks can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I’ll forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a great read. Thank you for sharing!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and
checking back frequently!
Keep on working, great job!
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this
piece of writing at this web page.
Hi, this weekend is good in favor of me, for the reason that
this occasion i am reading this great informative article here at my house.
This excellent website really has all the information I needed
concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m
impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part :
) I care for such info much. I was seeking this particular info for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to
assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog
to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Studying this information So i’m glad to express that I’ve an incredibly just right
uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I such a lot no doubt will make certain to do not put
out of your mind this website and give it a look regularly.
Appreciation to my father who told me about this webpage, this web
site is in fact awesome.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where
u got this from. cheers
What’s up everybody, here every one is sharing such know-how, therefore it’s good to
read this website, and I used to visit this website all the time.
Its not my first time to pay a quick visit this
web site, i am visiting this site dailly and obtain good data
from here every day.
Fabulous, what a webpage it is! This blog provides
helpful facts to us, keep it up.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
After looking into a handful of the blog articles
on your blog, I truly like your technique of writing a blog.
I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon.
Please check out my web site as well and tell me what you think.
It is not my first time to visit this website, i am visiting this web page dailly and
take fastidious facts from here all the time.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for jobs in north carolina
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer
term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I
may just I wish to counsel you some interesting things
or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next
articles regarding this article. I wish to learn even more issues about it!
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to
get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Cheers!
My brother recommended I may like this blog.
He used to be totally right. This publish actually made my day.
You cann’t consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Thanks designed for sharing such a fastidious idea, paragraph is good, thats why i have read it completely
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this
website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Great blog and outstanding design.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about
this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will
have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
After exploring a few of the blog articles on your web page, I truly appreciate your way of writing a blog.
I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web
site too and let me know how you feel.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Good info. Lucky me I came across your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
I’ve learn a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking
for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to create any such magnificent informative web site.
Its not my first time to go to see this web page, i am browsing this
web site dailly and get nice facts from here daily.
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger,
and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are
looking to exchange strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if
interested.
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability
and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a amazing job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome.
Outstanding Blog!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.
I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back sometime
soon. I want to encourage you to continue your great posts, have a
nice morning!
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this
blog on regular basis to take updated from latest news.
Article writing is also a fun, if you know then you can write if
not it is complex to write.