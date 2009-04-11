Cristina reafirmará en Trinidad y Tobago la posición argentina para enfrentar la crisis mundial Compartir en Whatsapp

La Presidenta sostendrá en la Cumbre la misma línea de acción también para el fortalecimiento de la defensa del Sistema Interamericano de Derechos Humanos. Los mismos que exhibió en la reunión de Líderes Progresistas de Viña del Mar, en la de mandatarios de Sudamérica con los de los países árabes que se realizó en Qatar y en la del G20 celebrada en Londres durante los primeros días de este mes. Viajará al país centroamericano el próximo jueves.

La presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner reafirmará durante su participación en la Quinta Cumbre de las Américas que se realizará la semana próxima en Trinidad y Tobago, la posición de Argentina en relación a acciones concretas para enfrentar la crisis mundial y al fortalecimiento de la defensa del Sistema Interamericano de Derechos Humanos, señalaron fuentes de Cancillería.

Cristina será uno de los cuatro oradores que abrirán las deliberaciones a celebrarse en el Hotel Hyatt de Puerto España, capital de Trinidad, desde el viernes de la semana venidera a las 17, compartiendo el estrado con el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, el Primer Ministro de Jamaica, Bruce Holding que hablará en representación del CARICOM (Comunidad del Caribe) y el presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, que lo hará en nombre del SICA (Sistema de Integración Centro Americana).

Según indicaron las fuentes a Télam, Argentina sostendrá en la Cumbre la misma línea de acción que exhibió en la reunión de Líderes Progresistas de Viña del Mar, en la cumbre de mandatarios de Suramérica con los de los países árabes que se realizó en Qatar y en la cumbre del G20 celebrada en Londres durante los primeros días de este mes.

La posición de los mandatarios fue plasmada en el “Proyecto de Declaración de Compromiso de Puerto España”, cuyo borrador fue finalmente acordado en una reunión que eL GRIC (Grupo de Revisión de la Implementación de Cumbres) realizó días atrás en Washington, aunque su texto definitivo aún puede ser complementado en un encuentro de las delegaciones de los países participantes de la Cumbre que se concretará el martes 15 en horas de la mañana en Trinidad.

No obstante fuentes vinculadas con la organización del encuentro, aseguraron que el proyecto de declaración no dejará de incluir el compromiso de los mandatarios de reforzar la cooperación, trabajar para restaurar el crecimiento mundial y lograr las reformas necesarias en los sistemas financieros.

Según el texto actual de la Declaración, los mandatarios instruyeron a sus ministros de Economía y Finanzas para que continúen explorando los medios para asegurar que las instituciones financieras internacionales, los bancos regionales de desarrollo y otros organismos internacionales tomen en cuenta los mandatos de la declaración en sus políticas crediticias y programas de asistencia técnica en el continente.

El GRIC debió llevar adelante diez sesiones para consensuar y aprobar el borrador final, que tendrá precisamente su última lectura el martes por la mañana, en un encuentro del cual participará el equipo de trabajo argentino.

La presidenta viajará a Puerto España el próximo jueves 16 y el viernes abrirá la Cumbre junto a Obama, Holding y Ortega, luego de los saludos de bienvenida del Primer Ministro de Trinidad y Tobago, Patrick Manning.

El sábado continuarán las deliberaciones durante todo el día y está previsto que se realicen diálogos privados entre presidentes, en los cuales el tema “Cuba” no estará ausente, según indicaron fuentes del evento.

El domingo se realizará la ceremonia de cierre por la mañana, tras lo cual al mediodía, el primer ministro Manning y cinco mandatarios ofrecerán una conferencia de prensa en la cual darán a conocer los pormenores de los temas analizados durante la Cumbre.

Las Cumbres de las Américas son reuniones periódicas de los Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno del hemisferio occidental, convocadas con el fin de examinar y tomar decisiones sobre temas de relevancia para la región.

Hasta la fecha se han realizado seis Cumbres, dos de las cuales han tenido carácter extraordinario. La primera fue en Miami, Florida, del 9 al 11 de diciembre de 1994, luego se concretó una Cumbre extraordinaria sobre Desarrollo Sostenible en Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, el 7 y 8 de diciembre de 1996.

La Segunda Cumbre de las Américas fue en Santiago de Chile el 18 y 19 de abril de 1998, la Tercera en la Ciudad de Québec, Canadá, del 20 al 22 de abril de 2001, tras lo cual hubo una Cumbre Extraordinaria en Monterrey, México, el 12 y 13 de enero de 2004 y finalmente la Cuarta Cumbre de las Américas que se concretó en nuestro país, en Mar del Plata, el 4 y 5 de noviembre de 2005.

Participan de las Cumbres los Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de los 34 Estados miembros de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) junto a sus delegaciones y como observadores los jefes de las instituciones que conforman el Grupo de Trabajo Conjunto de Cumbres (GTCC), coordinado por la OEA.

Además participan: el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe, de las Naciones Unidas (CEPAL), la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) y el Banco Mundial (BM).

También el Instituto Interamericano de Cooperación para la Agricultura (IICA), la Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF), el Banco Centroamericano de la Integración Económica (BCIE), el Banco de Desarrollo del Caribe (BDC), la Organización Internacional de Migraciones (OIM), la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) y el Instituto de Conectividad de las Américas (ICA).

Además como invitados especiales asisten representantes de la sociedad civil, el sector privado, instituciones académicas y medios de comunicación social, entre otros, quienes desde el lunes 13 desarrollarán encuentros y foros previos al inicio formal de la Cumbre, que se concreta el viernes.

