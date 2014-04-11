La hija de Moria Casán espera su segundo hijo. Luego de ser mamá de Helena con Diego Tuñón, será el primero con su marido, el músico Julián Della Paolera.
La actriz se casó con el músico Julián Della Paolera en 2012 y este será el primer bebé de la pareja.
La abuela, según se pudo saber, “está feliz”. Juntas festejaron en el restaurant La Stampa cuando hace pocos días se enteraron que Sofía espera un bebé.
Gala se convirtió en mamá con el nacimiento de Helena, fruto de su relación con el integrante de Babasónicos, Diego Tuñón. La nieta adorada de la diva tiene 5 años.
Horas más tarde, la noticia fue confirmada por la hija de la diva, pero aseguró que es todavía poco tiempo. La periodista de Infama, Marina Calabró, agregó que la pareja ya puso en venta el departamento que comparten en Uriburu y Las Heras con intención de irse a un lugar más amplio.
