Tras la oficialización de las listas, los candidatos salen a hacer campaña Compartir en Whatsapp

Los principales aspirantes a ocupar cargos legislativos a partir de las elecciones del 28 de junio intensificarán esta semana su actividad proselitista con la realización de actos y recorridas por los barrios y ciudades. Néstor Kirchner caminará hoy por las calles de Quilmes. En tanto, el Acuerdo Cívico y Social presentará mañana a todos sus candidatos en un acto que se realizará en el teatro Gran Rex.

Los principales candidatos que oficializaron este sábado ante la justicia electoral sus postulaciones realizarán esta semana actos y recorridas para intensificar la campaña de cara a las elecciones legislativas del 28 de junio próximo.

En ese marco, el candidato a diputado nacional en primer término por la provincia de Buenos Aires del Frente Justicialista para la Victoria, Néstor Kirchner, recorrerá este lunes las calles de la localidad de Quilmes, modalidad que reiterará en días subsiguientes, tal como lo vino haciendo en las últimas semanas.

Fuentes partidarias confirmaron, en tanto, que el jueves próximo el Frente para la Victoria realizará un acto en el Teatro Argentino de la ciudad de La Plata, donde el oficialismo presentará a los integrantes de la lista de diputados nacionales por el distrito bonaerense.

Kirchner realizó el viernes pasado una caminata por el partido de Berazategui, donde recorrió las viviendas del Plan “Ahí” del Ministerio de Desarrollo Social, visitó un centro de jubilados, un jardín de infantes y una sala de primeros auxilios de ese distrito.

Por su parte, el gobernador bonaerense y segundo candidato a diputado nacional por la provincia de Buenos Aires, Daniel Scioli, aseguró que la lista que encabeza junto a Kirchner “es un equipo con experiencia para resolver problemas” y diferenció su fuerza política de otras que, dijo, “a poco de andar ya tienen peleas y contradicciones”.

“Nosotros somos un equipo con experiencia de gestión y en resolver problemas”, aseguró el gobernador bonaerense y candidato a diputado nacional, en una entrevista que publica en su edición de este domingo del diario Crónica.

La idea del gobierno, indicó Scioli, es seguir gobernando “con leyes”, a diferencia de otros gobiernos que lo hicieron “con decretos de necesidad y urgencia”. “Así se gobierna mucho mejor y las soluciones llegan más rápido”, manifestó Scioli, quien recordó que “durante su presidencia Néstor Kirchner se metió de fondo en la provincia, conoce los municipios, los barrios y es una garantía para defenderla”.

En tanto, el Acuerdo Cívico y Social (ACS), integrado por la Unión Cívica Radical, la Coalición Cívica y el Partido Socialista, presentará el martes a los candidatos de los 18 distritos en los que ese espacio presentará listas conjuntas, en acto que se realizará en el teatro Gran Rex de la Capital Federal.

Tras el lanzamiento oficial de la campaña, los titulares de la UCR, Gerardo Morales y de la CC, Elisa Carrió, realizarán varias presentaciones conjuntas en el interior del país, especialmente en la provincia de Buenos Aires bajo el lema “El Cambio es Seguro”.

Por su parte, la primera candidata a diputada nacional por el distrito bonaerense de ese espacio, Margarita Stolbizer, continuará sus recorridas por la provincia, haciendo hincapié en el partido de La Matanza, donde el sector tiene previsto realizar una visita por semana a lo largo de la campaña.

De hecho, este martes, Stolbizer visitará ese partido bonaerense junto a Ricardo Alfonsín, que la secunda en la lista, y al primer candidato en Capital Federal, Alfonso Prat Gay y Carrió. En tanto este lunes la líder de GEN compartirá un desayuno con el ex titular del Banco Central en la sede de la AMCHAM, Viamonte 1633.

Desde Unión-PRO, el candidato en primer término a diputado nacional Francisco De Narváez, realizó este domingo una recorrida por General Rodríguez y continuará esta semana sus visitas al conurbano y al interior de la provincia, en especial el segundo cordón del Gran Buenos Aires, más específicamente en la tercera sección electoral”, anticiparon fuentes de ese espacio.

Las fuentes señalaron que no se definió aún la realización de un acto de lanzamiento de campaña como el que van a hacer el martes los candidatos del Acuerdo Cívico y Social y el jueves los del Frente para la Victoria.

La candidata en cuarto lugar por Unión-Pro, Claudia Rucci, dijo a través de un comunicado que comenzará este lunes la campaña “recorriendo cada ciudad, cada pueblo” de la provincia de Buenos Aires “acompañada de muchas mujeres, con las cuáles estamos armando una red”.

(Telam)
DEJA TU COMENTARIO

464 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *