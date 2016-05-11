Alvear: Concejal propone la creación del Fondo Fiduciario Vivienda Social Compartir en Whatsapp

El proyecto apunta a la integración socio-urbana de asentamientos precarios con el fin de lograr la construcción, mejora y ampliación de las viviendas.

Concejal Sebastián Martinez Baron.
Concejal Sebastián Martinez Baron.

En atención al problema de acceso a la Vivienda, el Bloque Pro del Concejo Alvearense presentó un proyecto ordenanza para la creación del Fondo Fiduciario Vivienda Social. El proyecto de Ordenanza ya tomó estado parlamentario, y este martes recibió su primer tratamiento en sala de comisiones por los Concejales que forman parte de la comisión de hacienda. Dependerá ahora de obtener la mayoría de votos en el H.C.D para su aprobación.

El proyecto propone que el programa tenga como objetivo la integración socio-urbana de asentamientos precarios con el fin de lograr la construcción, mejora y ampliación de las viviendas, equipamiento social, infraestructura, acceso a los servicios, el acceso a las redes de transporte público, el saneamiento y la mitigación ambiental, y la regularización dominial.

Basado en las leyes nacionales 24.441 y 24.464 y la ley provincial Nº 6323, y que conforme al actual desarrollo de las políticas provinciales en materia de infraestructura y vivienda y, particularmente ante las peculiares circunstancias que alcanzan a la Nación Argentina en general y al Departamento de General Alvear en particular, resulta necesario impulsar y profundizar aquellas políticas que permitan revertir la larga recesión a través de mecanismos que posibiliten crear un moderno sistema de créditos para la construcción de viviendas e infraestructura comunitaria, con un fuerte impulso en la ocupación de mano de obra;

En este marco es un objetivo esencial la creación de un sistema de gestión para el desarrollo de la política de construcción de viviendas e infraestructura en el Departamento;

Desde el punto de vista económico, la política nacional de vivienda y consecuentemente las provinciales, deben transformarse en un sistema de créditos para grupos familiares que no tengan acceso a los sistemas de financiamiento bancario, entendiendo que los que acceden al crédito bancario para vivienda dejan de ser “familias de recursos insuficientes” en los términos de aquella Ley;

Martinez Baron asegura que es necesario, a la luz de la propia realidad provincial y departamental, el dictado de una normativa que permita alcanzar los objetivos pretendidos fundamentalmente a través de la creación del Fondo Fiduciario de la Vivienda Social de General Alvear.-

La creación del Fondo Fiduciario a la vez que resulta una eficaz herramienta constituye también un elemento que garantiza la transparencia en la gestión de la obra pública; la necesidad de llevar una contabilidad independiente exigida por la Ley de Fideicomiso, la permanente necesidad de informar sobre el estado de las cuentas a los acreedores del Fondo y la necesaria publicidad de su gestión en orden a atraer inversiones garantizan un flujo de información que resulta disponible para evaluar permanentemente la gestión de la organización;

El Concejal Sebastián Martinez Baron presentó en el Concejo Alvearense, el Programa Municipal de Promoción de la Vivienda con el fin de contribuir a asegurar el derecho a la vivienda conforme a las disposiciones de la Constitución Nacional y de la Constitución de la Provincia de Mendoza y demás normas vigentes apoyando proyectos, urbanizaciones sociales y generando instrumentos adecuados para obtener los recursos necesarios para el cumplimiento de los fines expuestos.

El Programa pretende contribuir a asegurar el derecho a la vivienda de los vecinos de General Alvear que no pueden acceder a la vivienda digna por sus propios recursos. A los fines del presente programa se define el déficit habitacional del Departamento de General Alvear en relación a la escasez, calidad insuficiente o inaccesibilidad a condiciones materiales, servicios y espacios aptos para satisfacer las necesidades y promover una mejor calidad de vida de la población en el marco de un hábitat ambientalmente sostenible.

La Dirección Municipal de Vivienda sería la encargada de poner en marcha este proyecto

El programa deberá cumplir con los siguientes objetivos: a) proveer suelo en condiciones adecuadas a los emprendimientos asegurando que resulten ambientalmente sostenibles; b) desarrollar nuevas áreas a los fines del presente programa; c) promover y contribuir a la construcción, autoconstrucción y reparación de viviendas; d) promover la regularización dominial con el fin de obtener los títulos de dominio como también las regularizaciones en el marco de la Ley Pierri, Nº 24.374.

Las partidas presupuestarias asignadas al presente programa resultarían alcanzadas por los principios de progresividad no pudiendo disminuirse en próximos presupuestos municipales desde su primera aplicación y resultando intangibles en todos ellos sin autorizarse transferencias con otros destinos.

El Departamento Ejecutivo deberá presentar a la Dirección de Vivienda Municipal al inicio de cada año fiscal el desarrollo previsto para la construcción de nuevas redes de agua y saneamiento; electricidad, drenaje pluvial, alumbrado público y mejoramientos vial con el propósito de promover un avance planificado de esos servicios con relación a las nuevas áreas a promover.

Los proyectos de urbanización deberán prever en las nuevas urbanizaciones como mínimo las siguientes obras de infraestructura que se ejecutarán en forma progresiva:

A) Apertura, tratamiento de calles y obras de escurrimiento de aguas superficiales y desagües pluviales.
B) Energía eléctrica para alumbrado público y uso domiciliario.
C) Provisión de agua potable en cantidad y calidad.
D) Sistema de eliminación de excretas que asegure la no contaminación.
E) Forestación y señalización urbana.
Estos proyectos de infraestructura deben ser aprobados, con carácter previo, por los organismos con competencia específica según corresponda.

El proyecto propone que el programa tenga como objetivo la integración socio-urbana de asentamientos precarios con el fin de lograr la construcción, mejora y ampliación de las viviendas, equipamiento social, infraestructura, acceso a los servicios, el acceso a las redes de transporte público, el saneamiento y la mitigación ambiental, y la regularización dominial.

En cada plan focalizado se busca crear una mesa de gestión comunitaria integrada por un representante de la autoridad de aplicación, del Honorable Concejo Deliberante y de los vecinos del sector quienes debatirán y propondrán las medidas y realizarán el seguimiento de las adoptadas con relación a aquel.

La creación del FONDO FIDUCIARIO DE LA VIVIENDA SOCIAL DE GENERAL ALVEAR se realiza con el fin de obtener recursos para el financiamiento del presente programa en sus modalidades focalizadas, el que se integrará: a) con el aporte de la partida presupuestaria correspondiente; b) con los aportes de empresas que desgravarán a los fines del pago de la Tasa por Inspección de Seguridad e Higiene en los términos que fijen las ordenanzas vigentes; c) fondos aportados por la Nación y la Provincia de Mendoza a través de sus respectivos planes; d) contribución adicional a la tasa municipal sobre terrenos baldíos; legados y donaciones.

Este fondo para la Vivienda busca por intermedio de las organizaciones sociales debidamente inscriptas y que cumplan con todas sus obligaciones fiscales, otorgar microcréditos a familias beneficiarias mediante mecanismos de selección pública, sobre bases previamente fijadas por la Dirección de la Vivienda Municipal, para compra de materiales, insumos y mano de obra, para ampliar refaccionar, y terminar viviendas y conexión a redes de servicios básicos.

También ofrecería asistencia técnica a las familias beneficiarias del micro-préstamo para que se cumplan debidamente los fines de su otorgamiento. Podrán otorgarse préstamos no reembolsables para capacitación y asistencia técnica.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

58 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *