El proyecto apunta a la integración socio-urbana de asentamientos precarios con el fin de lograr la construcción, mejora y ampliación de las viviendas.
En atención al problema de acceso a la Vivienda, el Bloque Pro del Concejo Alvearense presentó un proyecto ordenanza para la creación del Fondo Fiduciario Vivienda Social. El proyecto de Ordenanza ya tomó estado parlamentario, y este martes recibió su primer tratamiento en sala de comisiones por los Concejales que forman parte de la comisión de hacienda. Dependerá ahora de obtener la mayoría de votos en el H.C.D para su aprobación.
El proyecto propone que el programa tenga como objetivo la integración socio-urbana de asentamientos precarios con el fin de lograr la construcción, mejora y ampliación de las viviendas, equipamiento social, infraestructura, acceso a los servicios, el acceso a las redes de transporte público, el saneamiento y la mitigación ambiental, y la regularización dominial.
Basado en las leyes nacionales 24.441 y 24.464 y la ley provincial Nº 6323, y que conforme al actual desarrollo de las políticas provinciales en materia de infraestructura y vivienda y, particularmente ante las peculiares circunstancias que alcanzan a la Nación Argentina en general y al Departamento de General Alvear en particular, resulta necesario impulsar y profundizar aquellas políticas que permitan revertir la larga recesión a través de mecanismos que posibiliten crear un moderno sistema de créditos para la construcción de viviendas e infraestructura comunitaria, con un fuerte impulso en la ocupación de mano de obra;
En este marco es un objetivo esencial la creación de un sistema de gestión para el desarrollo de la política de construcción de viviendas e infraestructura en el Departamento;
Desde el punto de vista económico, la política nacional de vivienda y consecuentemente las provinciales, deben transformarse en un sistema de créditos para grupos familiares que no tengan acceso a los sistemas de financiamiento bancario, entendiendo que los que acceden al crédito bancario para vivienda dejan de ser “familias de recursos insuficientes” en los términos de aquella Ley;
Martinez Baron asegura que es necesario, a la luz de la propia realidad provincial y departamental, el dictado de una normativa que permita alcanzar los objetivos pretendidos fundamentalmente a través de la creación del Fondo Fiduciario de la Vivienda Social de General Alvear.-
La creación del Fondo Fiduciario a la vez que resulta una eficaz herramienta constituye también un elemento que garantiza la transparencia en la gestión de la obra pública; la necesidad de llevar una contabilidad independiente exigida por la Ley de Fideicomiso, la permanente necesidad de informar sobre el estado de las cuentas a los acreedores del Fondo y la necesaria publicidad de su gestión en orden a atraer inversiones garantizan un flujo de información que resulta disponible para evaluar permanentemente la gestión de la organización;
El Concejal Sebastián Martinez Baron presentó en el Concejo Alvearense, el Programa Municipal de Promoción de la Vivienda con el fin de contribuir a asegurar el derecho a la vivienda conforme a las disposiciones de la Constitución Nacional y de la Constitución de la Provincia de Mendoza y demás normas vigentes apoyando proyectos, urbanizaciones sociales y generando instrumentos adecuados para obtener los recursos necesarios para el cumplimiento de los fines expuestos.
El Programa pretende contribuir a asegurar el derecho a la vivienda de los vecinos de General Alvear que no pueden acceder a la vivienda digna por sus propios recursos. A los fines del presente programa se define el déficit habitacional del Departamento de General Alvear en relación a la escasez, calidad insuficiente o inaccesibilidad a condiciones materiales, servicios y espacios aptos para satisfacer las necesidades y promover una mejor calidad de vida de la población en el marco de un hábitat ambientalmente sostenible.
La Dirección Municipal de Vivienda sería la encargada de poner en marcha este proyecto
El programa deberá cumplir con los siguientes objetivos: a) proveer suelo en condiciones adecuadas a los emprendimientos asegurando que resulten ambientalmente sostenibles; b) desarrollar nuevas áreas a los fines del presente programa; c) promover y contribuir a la construcción, autoconstrucción y reparación de viviendas; d) promover la regularización dominial con el fin de obtener los títulos de dominio como también las regularizaciones en el marco de la Ley Pierri, Nº 24.374.
Las partidas presupuestarias asignadas al presente programa resultarían alcanzadas por los principios de progresividad no pudiendo disminuirse en próximos presupuestos municipales desde su primera aplicación y resultando intangibles en todos ellos sin autorizarse transferencias con otros destinos.
El Departamento Ejecutivo deberá presentar a la Dirección de Vivienda Municipal al inicio de cada año fiscal el desarrollo previsto para la construcción de nuevas redes de agua y saneamiento; electricidad, drenaje pluvial, alumbrado público y mejoramientos vial con el propósito de promover un avance planificado de esos servicios con relación a las nuevas áreas a promover.
Los proyectos de urbanización deberán prever en las nuevas urbanizaciones como mínimo las siguientes obras de infraestructura que se ejecutarán en forma progresiva:
A) Apertura, tratamiento de calles y obras de escurrimiento de aguas superficiales y desagües pluviales.
B) Energía eléctrica para alumbrado público y uso domiciliario.
C) Provisión de agua potable en cantidad y calidad.
D) Sistema de eliminación de excretas que asegure la no contaminación.
E) Forestación y señalización urbana.
Estos proyectos de infraestructura deben ser aprobados, con carácter previo, por los organismos con competencia específica según corresponda.
El proyecto propone que el programa tenga como objetivo la integración socio-urbana de asentamientos precarios con el fin de lograr la construcción, mejora y ampliación de las viviendas, equipamiento social, infraestructura, acceso a los servicios, el acceso a las redes de transporte público, el saneamiento y la mitigación ambiental, y la regularización dominial.
En cada plan focalizado se busca crear una mesa de gestión comunitaria integrada por un representante de la autoridad de aplicación, del Honorable Concejo Deliberante y de los vecinos del sector quienes debatirán y propondrán las medidas y realizarán el seguimiento de las adoptadas con relación a aquel.
La creación del FONDO FIDUCIARIO DE LA VIVIENDA SOCIAL DE GENERAL ALVEAR se realiza con el fin de obtener recursos para el financiamiento del presente programa en sus modalidades focalizadas, el que se integrará: a) con el aporte de la partida presupuestaria correspondiente; b) con los aportes de empresas que desgravarán a los fines del pago de la Tasa por Inspección de Seguridad e Higiene en los términos que fijen las ordenanzas vigentes; c) fondos aportados por la Nación y la Provincia de Mendoza a través de sus respectivos planes; d) contribución adicional a la tasa municipal sobre terrenos baldíos; legados y donaciones.
Este fondo para la Vivienda busca por intermedio de las organizaciones sociales debidamente inscriptas y que cumplan con todas sus obligaciones fiscales, otorgar microcréditos a familias beneficiarias mediante mecanismos de selección pública, sobre bases previamente fijadas por la Dirección de la Vivienda Municipal, para compra de materiales, insumos y mano de obra, para ampliar refaccionar, y terminar viviendas y conexión a redes de servicios básicos.
También ofrecería asistencia técnica a las familias beneficiarias del micro-préstamo para que se cumplan debidamente los fines de su otorgamiento. Podrán otorgarse préstamos no reembolsables para capacitación y asistencia técnica.
58 COMENTARIOS
Im grateful for the blog post. Really Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Very neat post.Much thanks again.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
Thanks so much for the article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You could certainly see your expertise within the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I just want to mention I am just beginner to weblog and really enjoyed you’re website. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You really come with very good articles. Cheers for sharing with us your web-site.
Very informative article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again.
A round of applause for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
A big thank you for your article post. Keep writing.
A big thank you for your article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
I love what you guys are up too. Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
Thanks for the article. Want more.
It’s hard to find educated people on this topic, however, you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
At this moment I am ready to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming yet again to read additional news.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things
or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical
points using this site, since I experienced to reload
the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load
correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances
times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
This is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate info… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read post!
Great delivery. Sound arguments. Keep up the good effort.
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Thank
you! Exactly where are your contact details though?
fantastic points altogether, you just received a emblem new reader.
What could you recommend about your publish that you made some days in the past?
Any sure?
Hi there terrific blog! Does running a blog like this require a great
deal of work? I’ve absolutely no expertise in programming however I
was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways,
if you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject but I simply had to ask.
Thanks!
What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit of this blog; this website consists of awesome and in fact fine stuff in support of visitors.
I’m really inspired together with your writing talents as well as with the structure for your blog.
Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?
Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s
uncommon to look a great blog like this one today..
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this
informative article together. I once again find myself
spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Inspiring story there. What occurred after? Take care!
I think this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things,
The site style is perfect, the articles is really great : D.
Good job, cheers
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back very soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great
work, have a nice afternoon!
Everyone loves what you guys are up too.
This kind of clever work and coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
Great post.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. Additionally, the blog
loads super quick for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am
a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice
practices and we are looking to swap strategies with others,
be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum
it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hello to all, for the reason that I am actually eager of reading this blog’s post to be updated daily.
It consists of fastidious material.
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time and
actual effort to generate a superb article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of
your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write
content for you? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write about here.
Again, awesome site!
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people
for this subject, but you sound like you know
what you’re talking about! Thanks
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone
during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m
not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, good site!
Because the admin of this web site is working, no doubt very quickly it will be famous, due
to its quality contents.
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could suppose you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
Fine together with your permission let me to snatch your RSS feed to keep up to date
with forthcoming post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep
up the gratifying work.
Hi colleagues, its enormous piece of writing on the topic of teachingand fully defined,
keep it up all the time.
Hey very interesting blog!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would
love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would
appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free
to send me an e mail.
excellent issues altogether, you simply received a logo new reader.
What could you suggest about your publish that you simply made some days in the
past? Any certain?
We absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be exactly
what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for
you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating
on a lot of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome blog!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I
think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get
the hang of it!
Very soon this web page will be famous amid all blog
users, due to it’s good posts
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I
am waiting for your further post thank you once again.
I do not even understand how I finished up right here,
however I assumed this publish was once good.
I don’t know who you are however definitely you are going to a famous
blogger if you happen to aren’t already. Cheers!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about Augusto de ARruda Botelho.
Regards
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hi there to every one, it’s really a nice for me to pay a visit this site, it contains priceless Information.
+
+