Las áreas más afectadas son Hospitales, Centros de Salud, Registro Civil y Administración Central.
La medida de fuerza que lleva adelante a nivel nacional la Asociación Trabajadores del Estado(ATE) que en Mendoza cuenta con la adhesión del gremio, resentía este jueves la atención en muchas dependencias oficiales, siendo las más afectadas Hospitales, Centros de Salud, Registro Civil y Administración Central.
También se ven afectadas reparticiones nacionales como Desarrollo Social, y la medida de fuerza incluye una marcha a Casa de Gobierno durante horas de la mañana.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
63 COMENTARIOS
