El malogrado accidente, tuvo lugar en el departamento de Lavalle, Mendoza.
Un hombre de 53 años, identificado como Roberto González, murió este domingo en el departamento de Lavalle, tras caer desde una torre y golpear contra el piso.
El accidente tuvo lugar a las 9:00 de la mañana, cuando el encargado de la finca Doña Carmen, ubicada sobre la Ruta Nacional 40, subió a la torre sin las medidas de seguridad, y por causas que se investigan cayó al vacío desde varios metros.
Intervino Subcomisaría El Porvenir.
