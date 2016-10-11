¿Por qué internaron a Andrea Rincón? Compartir en Whatsapp

Según trascendió, en las últimas horas, la actriz fue derivada a la Clínica de Salud Mental el Chalet, ubicada en Los Troncos del Talar en Pachecho.

Andrea Rincón fue internada el martes en el Hospital Fernández, debido a un problema estomacal.

andrea-rinconLa actriz llegó alrededor de las 8.30 a la guardia del hospital, que queda a la vuelta de su casa, acompañada por Celeste, una amiga.

El periodista Pablo Layus dijo en Intrusos que habría sido un cuadro de depresión lo que la llevó a internarse. Por otro lado, otras versiones aseguran que la actriz habría tenido una recaída en su lucha contra las adicciones.

Según trascendió, en las últimas horas Rincón fue derivada a la Clínica de Salud Mental el Chalet, ubicada en Los Troncos del Talar en Pacheco. El nosocomio está especializado en trastornos de ansiedad y depresiones.

Este año se pudo ver a la ex Gran Hermano en la pantalla chica de la mano de Telefe, con La Leona. En la novela interpretó Carla, a una joven que trabajaba en la fábrica con Nancy Duplaá. Su papel le permitió mostrar una faceta muy diferente a la que se le conocía, lejos de la chica sexy.

Hace unos días, la morocha había hecho arder las redes sociales publicando una foto de ella en topless, durante sus vacaciones en París.

