El próximo sábado 12 de noviembre, a partir de las 22hs, el Dúo ” El Legado” Integrado por la reconocida artista sanrafaelina Fabiana Cacace, junto a Maximiliano Benenati, celebrarán el Día de la Tradición en el escenario del Casino Tower. Se harán presentes bailarines folklóricos del Ballet Municipal que dirige el Prof. Marcelo Guajardo.
Con una joven propuesta y una marcada impronta musical que los identifica con su propio sonido y estilo, por todo el legado que dejaron los grandes Embajadores de la Música Cuyana a nivel nacional: el grupo Cacace- Aliaga, donde Fabiana, acompaño a su padre y tío durante 23 años consecutivos.
El próximo 15 de noviembre ésta formación cumplirá su primer año de vida, ya que nació artísticamente en el escenario Mariano Ernesto Cacace, el Teatro Roma (Centro Cultural San Rafael del Diamante) de San Rafael Mendoza, donde se llevó a cabo un Homenaje sin precedentes al querido músico, que dejó una huella imborrable en el corazón de los cuyanos.
Por tal motivo sus semillas ” El Legado” rendirán homenaje como lo hacen en todas sus presentaciones, como así también al gran referente de Cacace –Aliaga, que fue Chacho Santa Cruz, en el que hoy se recuerda los 90 años de su natalicio.
Próximas Actuaciones de noviembre:
Sábado 12/11: Casino Tower, San Rafael Mendoza.
Viernes 18/11: Casa de la Cultura de Eugenio Bustos. San Carlos. Encuentro de poetas y escritores. 5ta Fiesta departamental del libro.
Domingo 27/11: ” Música de a Dos” junto al Dúo de Lucho Aberastain y Carlos Acosta, músicos mendocinos, en la Mediateca y Biblioteca de la Municipalidad de Godoy Cruz. 20.30hs
