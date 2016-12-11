Otra vez Sergio Ramos! ¡Como en el clásico! Cabezazo goleador en el minuto 91’para que el Real Madrid se lo diera vuelta a La Coruña y batiera su propio récord
histórico de partidos invicto, alcanzando los 35. Aun sin la BBC, el equipo de Zidane ganó y sigue siendo el único líder.
Si Real Madrid es récord, Sergio Ramos es Guinness. ¡Qué manera de hacer goles agónicos, viejo! Venía de meter un cabezazo salvador en el último minuto del clásico (1-1 en el Camp Nou) y ahora repitió contra La Coruña, dándole al equipo de Zidane el gol que le faltaba para quedarse con la victoria y marcar un nuevo récord: el de los 35 partidos invicto.
El inesperado doblete de Joselu, a los 63′ y 65′, lo había puesto en peligro. Sin Gareth Bale, Karim Benzemá ni Cristiano Ronaldo en cancha (Zidane les dio descanso pensando en el Mundial de Clubes), parecía imposible que el Real Madrid remontara el partido. Tenía la pelota pero no era profundo con ella, carecía de poder ofensivo (hasta ahí había tenido una sola situación clara, la del 1-0 de Morata) y entonces los ataques se morían en tres cuartos de cancha. Hasta que un cabezazo de Mariano, que había ingresado por Isco, le devolvió la vida. Iban 84′ y habría tiempo para que apareciera Ramos Guinness.
