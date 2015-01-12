Joven muere ahogado en Potrerillos Compartir en Whatsapp

El joven se encontraba nadando cuando sus familiares lo perdieron de vista.

potrerillosLos buzos los encontraron a 15 metros de profundidad.

La víctima de 28 años murió ayer ahogado en el dique Potrerillos, en el que decenas de personas nadaron este fin de semana a pesar de que no es apto para baño, salvo con salcavidas reglamentario.

Cerca de las 19, Alexis Fernando González, que vive en zona, estaba nadando junto a sus familiares en la primera rotonda del perilago entrando por la huella. En un momento González se sumergió pero no volvió a salir del agua.

Inmediatamente, llamaron a la policía para hacer el rastrillaje. Bomberos, buzos y hasta un helicóptero Halcón II intervinieron en la búsqueda. Después de cuatro horas, los buzos encontraron el cuerpo a 15 metros de profundidad.

 

 

Fuente: Los Andes

