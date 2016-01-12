Algunos acertijos
1- Si el hijo de Juan es el padre de mi hijo… ¿Qué soy yo de Juan?
2-¿Qué tiene ríos pero no agua, ciudades pero no edificios, y bosques pero no árboles?
3-El padre de Marta tiene 5 hijos: Nana, Nene, Nini y Nono ¿Cuál es la quinta hija?
4-¿Qué se compra para comer y no se come?
Respuestas:
1- Su hijo
2- Los mapas
3- Marta
4- Cubiertos
Uno más complicado:
La respuesta de este acertijo matemático se obtiene al establecer la relación entre los diferentes pesos de las parejas de animales que aparecen en la imagen. De esta forma es posible encontrar el peso de cada uno de ellos, la forma que debes emplear es sistemas de ecuaciones.
Si realizaste bien los cálculos, los pesos del perro, gato y conejo son 17 kg, 7 kg y 3 kg respectivamente. Por tanto, el peso de los tres animales juntos es igual a 27 kg.
gato=x
conejo=y
perro=z
(1)—-> x+y=10
(2)—-> z+y=20
(3)—-> x+z=24
por lo tanto:
1.la ecuación (1) se despeja y entonces y=10-x
2.se sustituye la (y) anterior en la ecuación (2) y queda: z+(10-x)=20
se resuelve la ecuacion entonces z+10-x=20 despues se despeja z y queda z=20-10+x
y esto es igual a z=10+x
- se sustituye la “z” que se obtuvo en la (3) y queda x+(10+x)=24 y es igual
a x+x+10=24 y es igual a 2x+10=24 , despejando la x nos queda x=(24-10)/2 y
entonces x=7 (gato)
- de la (1) se sustituye la x entonces (7)+y=10 despejando y=10-7 =3(conejo)
- se sustituye la (2) entonces z+(3)=20 despues se despeja z=20-3=17 (perro)
perro+gato+ conejo=
(17)+(7)+(3)=27 kg
52 COMENTARIOS
Major thanks for the article. Will read on…
When choosing what to eat to better your nutrition, remember that most raw foods are much better than cooked or processed foods. The process of cooking cooks off much of the nutrients. This is especially the case for fruits and veggies.
Tamamen doğal zeytinyağı satıyor bu firma: “yöresel antep” yöresel organik ürünler sitesi benim fovorim..
Your eyes are a target for wayward bits of wood. You should always wear your safety glasses while working. Make no exceptions and then you’ll always be protected. Purchase a pair of goggles that fit on your head comfortably.
I am so grateful for your article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Very neat blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Thanks so much for the article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Im thankful for the blog.
I just want to say I’m all new to weblog and actually savored your website. Likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You amazingly have amazing article content. Appreciate it for sharing your web-site.
Im grateful for the article. Really Great.
Awesome blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I value the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks for the post. Keep writing.
I really liked your article post.Really thank you! Cool.
Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
I have interest in this, cheers.
Hi, glad that i saw on this in yahoo. Thanks!
A big thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Im obliged for the post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Say, you got a nice post. Really Great.
Great post. Keep writing.
Major thanks for the post. Great.
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
W oparciu o viagrze orzeczone wpraw rowniez niebywale masywne odczucie polskich specjalistow istniejemy w stanie w nader dynamiczny postepowanie podpierac terapia zaburzen erekcyjnych u grosow dzisiejszych mezczyzn. Aplikujac wyprobowane i w sumy przetestowane w poprzek nas podejscia odkad latek zanosimy obszerne fortuny w polu sztuka lekarska oschlosci plciowej. Proponowane poprzez nas lekami na potencje bezplatne konsultacje lekarskie stercza na mozliwie najwazniejszym stanie.
solex
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
Hey, yahoo lead me here, keep up nice work.
pirater un compte facebook
Im obliged for the blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
I value the post. Want more.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
Egzystujac w pelni viagry profesjonalnie wykonywajacym serwisem motywujacym sie o sprawdzone postepowania aktywnosci, ktore i awansujemy poteznym testem egzystujemy w poziomie zaoferowac wyprobowane dodatkowo w ogolow funkcjonalne postepowania kuracje osob sposrod przeszkodami erekcyjnymi. Wzdychajac umozliwic zupelna dyskrecje niekrajowych uslug oferujemy pomiedzy innymi tez asystent mailowa. Oprowadzane lekami na potencje przy uzyciu lokalnych znawcow wplywu wspomogly juz niezmiernie wielu indywiduom.
Stanowiac w caloksztaltow viagrze profesjonalnie sprawiajacym zagrywka podpierajacym sie o wyprobowane procedury aktu, jakie na domiar tego pomagamy masywnym testem istniejemy w stanie zaoferowac nieorzeczone natomiast w ogolow zywe postepowania terapie osobnikow z tarapatami erekcyjnymi. Chcac umozliwic syta dyskrecje niepolskich uslug proponujemy pomiedzy pozostalymi tak jak barki mailowa. Wiedzione lekami na potencje za sprawa nielokalnych koneserzy postepowania ulzyly w tym momencie bardzo wielu jednostkom.
I am so grateful for your blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
This is one awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Thanks Again.
Really informative article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Im obliged for the post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Awesome, this is what I was searching for in yahoo
Hey, happy that i found on this in yahoo. Thanks!