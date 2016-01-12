Algunos acertijos

1- Si el hijo de Juan es el padre de mi hijo… ¿Qué soy yo de Juan?

2-¿Qué tiene ríos pero no agua, ciudades pero no edificios, y bosques pero no árboles?

3-El padre de Marta tiene 5 hijos: Nana, Nene, Nini y Nono ¿Cuál es la quinta hija?

4-¿Qué se compra para comer y no se come?

Respuestas:

1- Su hijo

2- Los mapas

3- Marta

4- Cubiertos

Uno más complicado:

La respuesta de este acertijo matemático se obtiene al establecer la relación entre los diferentes pesos de las parejas de animales que aparecen en la imagen. De esta forma es posible encontrar el peso de cada uno de ellos, la forma que debes emplear es sistemas de ecuaciones.

Si realizaste bien los cálculos, los pesos del perro, gato y conejo son 17 kg, 7 kg y 3 kg respectivamente. Por tanto, el peso de los tres animales juntos es igual a 27 kg.

gato=x

conejo=y

perro=z

(1)—-> x+y=10

(2)—-> z+y=20

(3)—-> x+z=24

por lo tanto:

1.la ecuación (1) se despeja y entonces y=10-x

2.se sustituye la (y) anterior en la ecuación (2) y queda: z+(10-x)=20

se resuelve la ecuacion entonces z+10-x=20 despues se despeja z y queda z=20-10+x

y esto es igual a z=10+x

se sustituye la “z” que se obtuvo en la (3) y queda x+(10+x)=24 y es igual

a x+x+10=24 y es igual a 2x+10=24 , despejando la x nos queda x=(24-10)/2 y

entonces x=7 (gato)

de la (1) se sustituye la x entonces (7)+y=10 despejando y=10-7 =3(conejo) se sustituye la (2) entonces z+(3)=20 despues se despeja z=20-3=17 (perro)

perro+gato+ conejo=

(17)+(7)+(3)=27 kg