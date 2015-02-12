La ex Reina Nacional de la Vendimia, falleció este miércoles tras accidentarse sobre la Ruta 7. Estaba embarazada.
Cientos de personas, ex reinas, amigos y familiares despidieron este jueves a Nuri Donnantuoni, Reina Nacional de la Vendimia 2005 que falleciera este miércoles tras un terrible accidente ocurrido sobre la Ruta 7. Recordada por su inteligencia, solidaridad y compromiso social, durante el velatorio llevado a cabo en la iglesia San Carlos Borromeo de San Carlos, desfilaron para dar su adiós, las actuales reinas Sofía Haudet y Agustina Cano, como así también reinas mandato cumplido de todas las épocas, funcionarios y una gran cantidad de público que guardaba afecto por la ex soberana vendimial.
Pasadas las 16:00 hs, el cortejo fúnebre partió de la villa de San Carlos hasta llegar al cementerio departamental ubicado en Eugenio Bustos, donde descansarán los restos de la soberana.
Notas Relacionadas:
Estaba embarazada la Reina de la Vendimia fallecida en un accidente
En terrible accidente, falleció Nuri Donnantuoni ex Reina Nacional de la Vendimia
155 COMENTARIOS
I think this is a real great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Enjoyed every bit of your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice blog. Awesome.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post. Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Major thankies for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I really enjoy the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thanks so much for the post. Much obliged.
Great blog post.Really thank you! Great.
I really enjoy the article post.Really thank you!
Great blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Fantastic post. Great.
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this short article together.
I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
I visited several web sites but the audio quality for audio songs existing at
this site is truly superb.
I’m more than happy to find this web site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!!
I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new things in your blog.
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I am inspired!
Very helpful info specially the final phase :
) I maintain such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing
through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways,
I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its aided me.
Great job.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content
I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but
it looks like a lot of it is popping it up
all over the internet without my permission. Do you know
any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
You can definitely see your skills in the work you
write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
It’s truly very complex in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use world wide
web for that reason, and get the most recent information.
Can I simply say what a comfort to find a person that truly understands what they’re discussing on the web.
You certainly understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More people have to check this out and understand this side
of your story. It’s surprising you are not more popular given that you certainly possess the gift.
I used to be able to find good information from your blog posts.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not
sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make critically posts
I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far?
I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual post amazing.
Great job!
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so
I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, amazing blog!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out more details.
What’s up friends, its wonderful piece of writing regarding tutoringand
completely explained, keep it up all the time.
This piece of writing is truly a pleasant one it assists new web viewers, who are wishing for blogging.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I
will be waiting for your further post thanks once again.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should
also go to see this web site on regular basis to get updated from newest information.
Touche. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
When someone writes an paragraph he/she retains the image of a user in his/her brain that how a
user can understand it. Therefore that’s why this article is
amazing. Thanks!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually
loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for
your feeds and even I achievement you get right of entry to
persistently rapidly.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could also make comment due to this good
article.
Howdy I am so thrilled I found your web site, I
really found you by accident, while I was searching on Google
for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just
like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and
also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
It’s remarkable to pay a quick visit this web page and reading the views of all mates regarding this article, while I
am also eager of getting familiarity.
I like it whenever people come together and share ideas.
Great site, stick with it!
Thanks for finally talking about >Emotiva despedida de Nuri
Donnantuoni – MinutoYA <Liked it!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I’ve learn some just right stuff here. Certainly
price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you set to create
this sort of fantastic informative web site.
Fabulous, what a blog it is! This webpage presents useful data to us, keep it up.
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you should
publish more about this subject matter, it may not be
a taboo subject but generally people do not discuss these subjects.
To the next! Many thanks!!
I do not even know the way I ended up right here, however
I assumed this post was once great. I don’t realize who you’re however certainly you’re going to
a well-known blogger when you aren’t already. Cheers!
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web
site, and your views are pleasant for new users.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it
has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help other
users like its helped me. Good job.
Hello to every one, it’s actually a pleasant for me to visit this
web page, it includes useful Information.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog
posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve an incredibly
good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I so much certainly will make certain to do
not overlook this site and give it a look regularly.
Porsupueto
Noooopppoooooop
por supuesto que noooo, ES LAMENTABLE LO SUCEDIDO, Q.E.P.D. pero no se puede suspender algo que llevo mucho trabajo, muchos gastos y que deber ser muy lindo para quien pueda ir, LAS FIESTAS SON EL FRUTO DE TODO UN AÑO DE SACRIFICIO. que hagan Misas por ella.
Claro que siiii..pero el.negocio pierde..
no tiene nada que ver, si le pueden hacer un homenaje!!!!!!!!!
Yo pienso que no debe suspenderse porqué a Nuri no le gustaría homenaje sería bueno
Sería un gran homenaje.Q.E.P.D
HAY QUE ACEPTAR LA VOLUNTAD DE DIOS y la VIRGEN, ME PARECE QUE LA FIESTA DE LA VENDIMIA SE DEBE REALIZAR NORMALMENTE DEBERA HABER UN MINUTO DE SILENCIO POR LO SUCEDIDO, QUE SE PIDA ORACION POR PRONTA RECUPERACION A LA FAMILIA.
ME PARECE QUE ESE SI ES UN HOMENAJE DIGNO PARA UNA REINA….NO REALIZAR LA FIESTA DE LA VENDIMIA…..BENDICIONES
ME PARECE QUE ESE SI ES UN HOMENAJE DIGNO PARA UNA REINA….NO REALIZAR LA FIESTA DE LA VENDIMIA…..BENDICIONES
Es lamentable pero se merece un gran homenaje a ella y al director de la fiesta…
Creo q se lo merece q se la dediquen fue y sera una exelente soberana la q no olvidaremos jamas.
Creo q se lo merece q se la dediquen fue y sera una exelente soberana la q no olvidaremos jamas.
No al contrario la fiesta debe hacerce y en homenaje a una bella soberana q estara x siempre en nuestros corazones y sera parte de nuestra historia vendimial mendocina y q desde el cielo ella sea la estrella q ilumine nuetro acto vendimial.
No al contrario la fiesta debe hacerce y en homenaje a una bella soberana q estara x siempre en nuestros corazones y sera parte de nuestra historia vendimial mendocina y q desde el cielo ella sea la estrella q ilumine nuetro acto vendimial.
QUE PENA !!!
QUE PENA !!!
SI!..xx q no hay Plata!!!!
SI!..xx q no hay Plata!!!!
No.¡¡¡
No.¡¡¡
no creo q ella no ses sentiria muy bien si lo estuviera entre nosotros
Y POR ULTIMO LOS QUE MENOS PARTICIPAN DE LA FIESTA SON JUSTAMENTE LOS VENDIMIADORES-AS
Nooo ella no querría eso, lo que si se debe hacer es dedicarle la fiesta a Nuri
yo creo que no hay que suspender la fiesta pero se deberia hacer un homenaje a la chica y dedicarle la fiiesta
mucha luz en su nuevo reinado !!
YO CREERIA QUE NO HAY QUE SUSPENDERLA , PERO ESTA FIESTA DE LA VENDIMIA TENDRIA QUE LLAMARSE LA LUZ DE NURI EN EL CIELO O PONERLE EL NOMBRE DE ELLA …
si por esto y por todos los problemas que la provincia y esta reina fue una gran mujer
Si En Honor A Todos Sus Familiares…Y En El Año 2016 A Y Si Aserlo En Su Memoria.
NO SE DEBE SUSUPENDER SI REALIZARLE UN HOMENAJE EN EL ACTO CENTRAL.
No. Pero si llevarla a cabo en su honor!!
Desde luego q debe suspenderse !!!!!!!!
que pena
No!!
No. La bida sigue y com solo recordarla en el momento estaria bien
No,queda tiempo todavía así que no deberían suspender
suspenderse no,en la coronacion hacerle un homenaje si ,eso seria muy lindo.
GRAN PENA PERO PIENSO QUE NO
Lamentable perdida pero son cosas diferentes. No creo q deberia suspenderse
Siii totalmente
O USTEDES SE MANDARIAN UNA FIESTITA SI MURIERAN UNA O UNO DE SUS HIJOS???…TRATEN AL MENOS DE PONERSE EN LOS ZAPATOS DEL OTRO SI ES QUE ALGO DE CULTURA TIENEN,POR FAVOR!!!
COMO ES EL DICHO … LA FUNCION DEBE CONTINUAR … OBVIO , NO OLVIDEN UN HOMENAJE .
SI,POR UNA CUESTION DE RESPETO….DEBERIA SUSPENDERSE!!!!
No,no creo ,pero si debe realizarce un buen homenaje,màs que este año cumplìa 10 años de su reinado, Ya debe estar en el mejor lugar junto a Dios.
es una pena qepd
que el Señor la tenga en sus Santa gloria
SI UNHOMENAJE ESPESIAL PARA NURI EN LA FIEST5A DE LA VENDIMIA
La vida continua , se la puede homenajear , pero me parece un disparate suspender la fiesta
Somos un desastre que le costaba al sr gobernardor ir personalmente hasta San Carlos siento mucha tristeza, para mi ya no hay vendimia se han perdido los sentimientos verdaderos
no creo, si tienen que hacerle un homenaje muy especial
No es … ex reina fue reina en el 2005 y no se tiene q suspender la fiesta al contrario tiene q ser en su homenaje y con mucho respeto
NO CREO QUE ESO HUBIERA QUERIDO ELLA, DE NINGUNA MANERA, !! SI CREO QUE DEBERIAN HACER UN HOMENAJE , YA QUE FUE UNA DE LAS REINAS MAS QUERIDAS !!!
NO CREO QUE ESO HUBIERA QUERIDO ELLA, DE NINGUNA MANERA, !! SI CREO QUE DEBERIAN HACER UN HOMENAJE , YA QUE FUE UNA DE LAS REINAS MAS QUERIDAS !!!
NO CREO QUE ESO HUBIERA QUERIDO ELLA, DE NINGUNA MANERA, !! SI CREO QUE DEBERIAN HACER UN HOMENAJE , YA QUE FUE UNA DE LAS REINAS MAS QUERIDAS !!!
si se muere un presidente por eso no se suspenden las elecciones si falta poco¿no?
No. De ninguna manera. Al contrario. Debe ser la mejor fiesta en su honor. A ver qué hacen?
No el mejor homenaje es hacerla
no
Obvio. No creo que tengan ganas de fiesta.
LOS QUE ESTAN A FAVOR DEL SI,LES PREGUNTO….SI MURIERA UNAO UNO DE SUS HIJOS…HARIAN UNA FIESTITA???????????
pienso lo mismo ella desde el cielo va a bendecir la fiesta, y protejer a los SANCARLINOSSSSSSSSSS
Estoy de acuerdo con Norma Larrea.
SI CLARO, DEBERIAN.
Siento mucho lo que ha pasado, que Nuestro Señor la tenga en su gloria, Pero la fiesta se debe realizar y tener un emotivo homenaje para ella!
No. Ser REINA NACIONAL fué una de su mayor alegría. Creo que hay q recordarla esa noche .Ella volverá a sentir esa felicidad,mirando desde el cielo. Siempre estará en la memoría de todos los mendocinos.
CLARO,COMO NO VAMOS A ESTAR COMO ESTAMOS,HABIENDO TANTOS IGNORANTES,QUE ASI PIENSAN A LA HORA DE VOTAR,VA PARA LA DE ABAJO TAMBIEN,QUE PIENSA IGUAL,DIOS MIO…ESTAMOS MINADOS DE ESTUPIDOS…ESTO SI…QUE NO SE ARREGLA MAS!!!
lamentable pérdida pero, no se debería suspender al contrario le deben hacer un homenaje!!1
ESO ES OTRA COSA!!!
No creo que los políticos pierdan de ganar tanta plata!!!
Tantas cosas han sucedido creo que sí deberían suspender
No. Pero si dedicarle minuto de silencio y un recuerdo
MEJOR NO TE CONTESTO,SOLO TE DIGO QUE EL PAIS ESTA COMO ESTA POR GENTE QUE PIENSA IGNORANTEMENTE COMO VOS!!!
SI
SI
Mis mas sentidas condolencias a su familia , no hay consuelo para sus padres , esposo y toda su familia
NO XQ DEBERÍA SÍ EL MEJOR MENSAJE HACIA SU MAJESTAD ES SU FIESTA
OTRA TARADA MAS,POR ESO EL PAIS ESTA COMO ESTA!!!
no, la fiesta debe realizarse, son dos cosas totalmente diferentes, lamento muchisimo la muerte de esta muñeca preciosa, con un futuro feliz y lleno de ilusiones,
NO SEAS ESTUPIDA,NO TE DAS CUENTA DE QUE ESTO SOLO BENEFICIA AL GOBIERNO O VIVIS EN UNA NUBE DE PEDO?
si si solo los politicos se llenan de plata
me parece un echo doloroso y respeto el dolor doble de esa flia. pero la fiesta no debe suspenderse, si recordarla como se merece como una reina y con un aplauso bien fuerte,,,,
OTRA TONTA MAS!!!
Cuantas reinas han muerto??? Cuantas veces se suspendió la fiesta x la muerte de una ex reina??? Seamos realistas. Duela o no, no hay motivo para suspender.
PORQUE NO SE TRATA DE TU HIJA DEIS ESTA BARRABAZADA!!!
sra CECI PEREZ estamos hartos de sus insultos sin sentido lafiesta se va a hacer y lamento que no quieras vieja amargada y resentida
sra CECI PEREZ estamos hartos de sus insultos sin sentido lafiesta se va a hacer y lamento que no quieras vieja amargada y resentida
Deberian hacer un homenaje. Pero no suspender la fiesta. Respetar y homenajear ….
yo tambien estoy d eacuerdo que la suspendán..
No creo que la suspendan,hay muchos compromisos comerciales, pero sî, estoy de acuerdo, deberîan suspenderla……….
NO… AL CONTRARIO HAY QUE HACERLA CON TODO EL AMOR Y RESPETO QUE SE MERECEN TANTO NURI COMO MARCELO ROSAS. EN SU HONOR Y RECUERDO, ELLOS LO HUBIERAN QUERIDO ASÍ. Q.E.P.D.
Estan planteando la misma cosa cuando se nos fue Gimena Fuentes, reina de la vendimia y reina departamental de la melesca de San Rafael, lamentablemente partio en su mandato y asi mismo la hicieron..
MUY FEA LA ACTITUD!!!
NO…YA HAN FALLECIDO VARIAS REINAS VENDIMIALES Y NUNCA LA SUSPENDIERON…PERO SI SE RINDIERON HOMENAJES…Y NO CREO QUE LO PASEN POR ALTO ESTE AÑO…NURI TENDRÁ SU MERECIDO HOMENAJE….!!!
Se debería homenajearla…
No, pero sí debería llevar su nombre en homenaje.
LA VERDADERA “FIESTA DE LA VENDIMIA” DEBERÍA FESTEJARSE ENTRE LOS VERDADEROS VENDIMIADORES.
Si sería lo ideal pero s cagan en los q la laburan!!!!
Y..SI.
SOLO VAN A VER LA FIESTA LOS QUE TIENEN PLATA NUNCA LOS VIÑATEROS…POR QUE NO LES ALCANZA PARA COMPRAR UN KILO DE PAN MENOS LES VA ALCANZAR PARA UNA ENTRADA…LAMENTABLE….!!!!
no por que la muerte es parte de la vida .hay que recordarla con Respeto.Q.E.P.D.
SE DEBERIA SUSPENDER ,POR LA EX REINA Y POIR LOS VIÑATEROS QUE PEREZ LES SIGUE MINTIENDOOOOOOOOOOO.
NO., con todo el dolor del pueblo. La fiesta es otra cosa y hay que hacerla brillar más que nunca en su honor