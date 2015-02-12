Emotiva despedida de Nuri Donnantuoni Compartir en Whatsapp

La ex Reina Nacional de la Vendimia, falleció este miércoles tras accidentarse sobre la Ruta 7. Estaba embarazada.

Nuri Nannantuoni / Gentileza MDZol
Cientos de personas, ex reinas, amigos y familiares despidieron este jueves a Nuri Donnantuoni, Reina Nacional de la Vendimia 2005 que falleciera este miércoles tras un terrible accidente ocurrido sobre la Ruta 7. Recordada por su inteligencia, solidaridad y compromiso social, durante el velatorio llevado a cabo en la iglesia San Carlos Borromeo de San Carlos, desfilaron para dar su adiós, las actuales reinas Sofía Haudet y Agustina Cano, como así también reinas mandato cumplido de todas las épocas, funcionarios y una gran cantidad de público que guardaba afecto por la ex soberana vendimial.

Pasadas las 16:00 hs, el cortejo fúnebre partió de la villa de San Carlos hasta llegar al cementerio departamental ubicado en Eugenio Bustos, donde descansarán los restos de la soberana.

La violencia del impacto que acusó el vehículo / LA
