Para Latorre, lo que la oposición quiere hacer con Marcó del Pont es “una terrible injusticia”. La senadora asegura que no se pasó al oficialismo, pero que hay opositores que no quieren que la Presidenta termine su mandato
Una vez más, la senadora santafesina Roxana Latorre quedó en el ojo de la tormenta. Tal como sucedió el año pasado, cuando su sola firma a un dictamen de mayoría permitió al Gobierno prorrogar las facultades delegadas, la legisladora volvió a derrumbar el frágil andamiaje panopositor: esta vez al anunciar que apoyaría el pliego de la presidenta del Banco Central, Mercedes Marcó del Pont, por considerar que la economista “se transformó en un chivo expiatorio que quedó en medio de la balacera entre oficialistas y opositores” y con quien “se está cometiendo una terrible injusticia”. Además, denunció que “en el Parlamento se respira un espíritu golpista”. Así, Latorre, aunque reafirmó su postura opositora, apenas con un anuncio dejó una vez más al desnudo las grietas del conglomerado antikirchnerista, que al ver que no tenía el número para rechazar el pliego decidió no dar quórum a la sesión y dejó todo listo para que el miércoles que viene, cuando vuelva a tratarse el tema, el Gobierno busque conseguir la aprobación de la funcionaria.
“Con Marcó del Pont se está cometiendo una terrible injusticia; no me pasé al kirchnerismo, pero Cristina tiene que terminar su mandato –explicó la senadora–. Cuidado que en el Parlamento se respira un espíritu golpista de que se tiene que ir antes.” Con estas palabras, Latorre concretó el cimbronazo que echó por tierra una nueva avanzada opositora y volvió a sumarle incertidumbre al mapa legislativo. Y si bien aseguró que sigue formando parte “del arco opositor”, con sus acciones demostró que no seguirá ciegamente las decisiones del entramado antikirchnerista, porque siente que algunos intereses dentro de ese sector tienen intenciones destituyentes: advirtió que hay que tener “mucho cuidado porque hay muchísimos legisladores que apuestan a la entrega anticipada de poder”, insistió, aunque no quiso dar nombres.
“No soy cautiva de ningún espacio –explicó la santafesina–. Sinceramente sigo formando parte del arco opositor, pero mi voto no está cautivo; mi voto es en beneficio del pueblo argentino.” Y agregó, no sin ironía: “Incluso como peronista, no llegué hasta aquí para que me conduzca Carrió”. En diálogo con Página/12, Latorre señaló que en el funcionamiento democrático “hay una delgada línea roja que no se debe cruzar jamás y hay algunos sectores que no reconocen ese límite”.
–Más allá de la decisión política de respaldar a la presidenta del Banco Central, lo más preocupante es su acusación de que hay un “espíritu golpista” en el Congreso. ¿Quiénes y cómo lo promueven?
–Soy senadora nacional desde 2001, a mí me marcó a fuego esa experiencia, porque era la primera promoción que entraba por voto directo y además heredamos el fracaso de la Alianza y la desdichada historia del viejo Senado, de forma tal que me parece que vigilar el bien de la democracia y cuidar de la relación entre el Parlamento y el Poder Ejecutivo es nuestra gran responsabilidad. No está en mí acusar a nadie con nombre y apellido, pero sí hay un sector que plantea que “si los Kirchner se tienen que ir, que se vayan ya”, no reconociendo un gobierno elegido por las urnas. Yo soy claramente opositora, muy crítica con el oficialismo, lo he demostrado a lo largo de estos años. Pero antes que eso soy defensora de la democracia.
–Específicamente, ¿a qué se refiere cuando dice que hay legisladores que apuestan a la entrega anticipada de poder?
–No voy a señalar a ningún legislador en particular, pero a través de la actitud, de cómo votan y se comportan en el seno de las comisiones y en el recinto marcan una línea respecto del Ejecutivo. Hay una delgada línea roja que no se debe cruzar jamás y hay algunos sectores que no reconocen ese límite. También es cierto que se llegó a un grado de poco respeto entre el Gobierno y el Parlamento, habida cuenta de que hubo durante mucho tiempo un bloque mayoritario con mayoría especial de manera tal que se ignoraron muchos planteos de la oposición e incluso de disidentes dentro del oficialismo. Ahora tenemos por delante una época de consenso y diálogo, entendiendo las diferencias pero difundiendo la democracia.
–¿El actual clima que se respira en el Congreso permitirá un trabajo en ese sentido?
–Creo que sí, que hay voluntad, y creo que en cada una de las sesiones se va a ir viendo. Va a haber que trabajar tema por tema, sesión por sesión. El arco opositor está constituido por múltiples voces. Básicamente, deben dejarse de lado los vedettismos y las candidaturas para el 2011. Este es un tiempo de construcción.
–La semana pasada se decidió el nuevo reparto de comisiones que el oficialismo consideró un avance sobre la gobernabilidad, ¿por qué en esa ocasión apoyó la iniciativa opositora?
–El Ejecutivo abusó de su mayoría holgada en el Parlamento, especialmente en la Cámara de Senadores, y avanzó con la prepotencia de los votos. De alguna manera el hecho de que se haya constituido un arco opositor heterogéneo que haya priorizado eso me parece saludable para el equilibrio de la Nación.
–¿Eso no es combatir prepotencia con prepotencia?
–Habría que ver en particular, pero básicamente salvo en algún caso aislado como el del senador Carlos Menem, que aprovechó la negociación para avanzar sobre cargos que le correspondían al oficialismo, me parece que tuvo que ver con una estructuración de la representación de fuerzas dentro del Senado.
