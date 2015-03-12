Se filtraron imágenes que demuestran que la figura escultural de la mediática no lo es de tal forma.
Más allá de algunas intervenciones desafortunadas, el Photoshop ha beneficiado a las carreras de muchos personajes.
En los últimos tiempos, la tendencia a que se filtren fotos reales de ellos, en las que se ve que sin la ayuda del retoque digital no son esculturales, ha crecido notoriamente.
En este caso, la víctima es la polémica Mariana Diarco.
En la foto que se filtró y te mostramos en esta nota, muestra un nivel de celulitis en su cola que nunca había aparecido en las producciones con las que cautivó a la platea masculina.
Habrá que esperar para descubrir quién filtró esta imagen. Lo que queda claro con esta foto es que en el caso de Diarco, como en tantos otros, no todo es lo que parece.
