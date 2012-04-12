Pamela dio su versión sobre el motivo que las llevó a inventar que era hermana de Johanna.

Johanna Pombo sorprendió a todos cuando en AM reveló que su apellido real es Villafañe y que ella no es hermana de Pamela, como dijo reiteradas veces desde que se hicieron famosas, a partir de contar públicamente que habían participado de un trío sexual con el futbolista Cristian “el Ogro” Fabbiani.

Un día después de las declaraciones de Johanna, Pamela dio la cara y contó su versión: “A Johanna le abrimos las puertas de mi casa a ella y a la madre. Yo vengo de una familia humilde, pero ella viene de una familia mucho más humilde y antes de venir de Mendoza a Buenos Aires, el sentimiento de hermanas lo sentimos siempre. Ella me dijo que siempre me sintió como una hermana y a mi papá lo llamaba ‘papá'”.

“Le regalé plata, le dimos cajas de comida, dormía en mi casa. Yo cobijé a la familia en mi casa y ella no decía la verdad porque estaba dolida con el padre, jamás lo perdonó que haya abandonado a la madre por una familia paralela”, agregó.

“La relación nuestra se terminó cuando ella rompió con ‘el Pipi’. Se fue de la casa, cambió el número de teléfono e hizo una denuncia y me llamaron para declarar, pero yo jamás vi golpes (…) Sabe lo que mi familia hizo por ella y no le importó nada. Ella muchas veces me dijo que me admiraba y ahora parece que no se acuerda de eso”.