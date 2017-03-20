La jueza federal de San Isidro insistió en que el fiscal fue víctima de un homicidio “vinculado a los servicios de inteligencia”; “Si no hay pruebas, no puedo entrar a responsabilizar gente”, dijo

Sandra Arroyo Salgado celebró el pase de la investigación por la muerte de su ex esposo, Alberto Nisman , al fuero federal e insistió en que el ex fiscal de la causa AMIA fue víctima de un homicidio “vinculado a los servicios de inteligencia”.

En una extensa entrevista con el diario El Mercurio, de Chile, Arroyo Salgado, que encabeza una de las querellas en el expediente, advirtió que no tiene “dudas” de que Nisman fue asesinado y aunque dejó en claro que no tiene “pruebas” para hablar sobre responsabilidades, no descarta que la ex presidenta Cristina Kirchner haya estado involucrada en el crimen.

“No tenemos dudas, por lo que nos dijeron nuestros peritos y por todas las pruebas que hay en el expediente, de que Alberto Nisman fue víctima de un homicidio“, expresó la jueza.

“Muchos dicen «esto fue una orden de la entonces Presidente, lo mandó matar». Yo no lo sé, tampoco lo descarto. Yo soy juez, tengo que ser cuidadosa. Si no hay pruebas, no puedo entrar a responsabilizar a esa gente”, agregó.

En enero del año pasado, Nisman apareció muerto con un disparo en la cabeza en su departamento de Puerto Madero. El fiscal había denunciado a Cristina Kirchner por supuesto a encubrimiento a Irán en la causa AMIA y tenía previsto asistir al Congreso para hacer una presentación ante los legisladores.

Durante el reportaje, Arroyo Salgado dijo que la muerte del ex titular de la UFI-AMIA estuvo “vinculado a los servicios de inteligencia”. “Lo que afirmo son las cosas de las que no tengo dudas, porque si bien nunca dudé de que Alberto no se había suicidado, era mi convicción, y eso es algo subjetivo. Pero después lo tuve científicamente probado”, resaltó.

Por último, la ex esposa de Nisman celebró el pase del expediente al fuero federal. “Es un fallo muy importante, yo esperaba una decisión como esa en algún momento, porque no se puede tapar el sol con las manos. Para mí, hay prueba más que suficiente que demuestra que fue un homicidio”, concluyó.