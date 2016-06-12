Un joven de 29 años, nacido en Estados Unidos, fue el autor del más reciente atentado que una vez más ha dejado de luto a ese país.

Se trata de Omar Mir Seddique Mateen, un guardia de seguridad de la compañía G4S Secure Solutions. Era empleado de esa empresa desde el septiembre de 2007.

Según su certificado de matrimonio, el hombre nació en Nueva York el 16 de noviembre de 1986 y sus padres son de Afganistán, según funcionarios estadounidenses.

Seddique Mateen irrumpió en Pulse —un conocido y famoso bar gay de Orlando, Florida— la madrugada de este domingo 12 de junio, a eso de las 2 am., armado con un fusil de asalto M4, una pistola y lo que fue descrito por las autoridades como un supuesto “artefacto explosivo”.

El hombre había comprado, hace dos semanas, la pistola Glock que encontraron en sus ropas.

El ataque, que fue descrito como un “acto de terrorismo y un crimen de intoleracia” por el presidente Barack Obama, dejó un saldo de al menos 50 muertos y 53 heridos. Este ha sido catalogado como el peor tiroteo en la historia de Estados Unidos.

Un alto funcionario estadounidense reveló que, durante el ataque, Omar Mateen llamó al 911 y juró lealtad a ISIS. Incluso mencionó a los responsables del atentado con bombas perpetrado en el maratón de Boston.

El presidente Obama dijo que no se ha encontrado una conclusión definitiva sobre las motivaciones del crimen, y aseguró que “lo que sabemos es que [Seddique] era una persona llena de odio”.

Mateen fue entrevistado por el FBI en 2013 y 2014, según dijo el agente especial Ronald Hopper a los reporteros este domingo.

“Esas entrevistas resultaron poco concluyentes, entonces no había por qué continuar con la investigación”, dijo Hopper y añadió que el atacante no estaba bajo investigación al momento del tiroteo y no estaba siendo vigilado.

Obama dijo que en los próximos días se sabrá por qué ocurrió esta masacre.

Seddique Mateen murió en el lugar de los hechos durante un enfrentamiento con la policía.

El FBI investiga el ataque como un acto de terrorismo.