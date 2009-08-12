Hoy se recuerda la promulgación de la ley 635 , un 12 de agosto de 1914, fecha en que la colonia pasa a ser un nuevo departamento de la provincia de Mendoza.
El Departamento de General Alvear lleva ese nombre en homenaje al prócer vencedor en la batalla de ltuzaingó: Don Carlos Antonio José Gabino del Ángel de la Guarda de Alvear, nacido el día 25 de Octubre de 1789.
General Alvear está dividido en Ciudad, Bowen y San Pedro del Atuel ,Carmensa, es sólo el nombre que Pedro Christophersen dio a la estación del Ferrocarril en homenaje a su hija, territorio primero en poblarse, en la época de la colonización agrícola por ser las tierras con derecho de regadío. Su primer gran avance se produjo en 1912 con la llegada del ferrocarril que le permitió salir del aislamiento en que se encontraba.
Al norte departamental surgieron, al amparo de las pequeñas estaciones del ferrocarril, las poblaciones de Corral de Lorca, Ovejería, Gaspar Campos y Goico.
Con el ferrocarril que llegó del este nacieron los parajes de Canalejas, La Mora y Los Huarpes. Con la Ruta 143 se puebla Cochi-Có y con la Ruta 188 se desplaza hacia el norte la población de Canalejas, que se revitaliza.
Alvear Oeste o Pueblo Luna, fue integrado al radio urbano de la Ciudad de General Alvear en 1953. Así nació comercialmente con otros mercados del resto del país más tarde, la construcción de las Rutas fue fundamental para el despegue no sólo del Departamento sino de la Región. Hoy General Alvear es un departamento pujante, dedicado a la agricultura, la ganadería y el comercio.
