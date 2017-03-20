Detuvieron a un “chacal”, acusado de violar a su hijastra de 12 años Compartir en Whatsapp

El hombre de 40 años, fue detenido en Lavalle junto con varias pruebas que lo incriminan.

Lo secuestrado en el operativo.
Lo secuestrado en el operativo.

Un “chacal” de 40 años, fue detenido este viernes, acusado de abusar sexualmente de su hijastra de 12 años, en la vivienda familiar en Lavalle. Según la niña, el hombre la sorprendió hace algunos días mientras se bañaba y tras golpearla con una manguera, la sometió sexualmente mientras la mirar películas pornográficas, amenazándola de muerte si lo denunciaba o no accedía a sus requerimientos.

Fue la actitud de la niña la que llamó la atención de los docentes que charlando con ella obtuvieron la confesión del traumático suceso, por lo que acompañada por la directora de la escuela a la que concurre, la menor realizó la denuncia policial.

Así, la justicia ordenó la detención del “chacal”, que se concretó hoy con un allanamiento a la vivienda ubicada en calle General Acha s/n de ese departamento, donde los policías secuestraron además, una escopeta calibre 16, cartuchos del mismo calibre, una netbook, gran cantidad de películas condicionadas y una moto Gilera roja y negra con pedido de captura por ser robada.

Interviene en el hecho, la Oficina Fiscal Nº 7.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

863 COMENTARIOS