El crimen tuvo lugar en Maipú. La vìctima era padre de un niño de un año.
Un joven de 26 años, identificado como Isaías Zolorza, fue asesinado este miércoles por la mañana, cuando se dirigía a trabajar. El hecho tuvo lugar alrededor de las 5:30 de la mañana, cuando un llamado al 911 alertó sobre disparos en inmediaciones de la parada de colectivo de Ruta 50 y Calle Sarmiento, de Fray Luis Beltrán, Maipú.
Al llegar al lugar, los efectivos hallaron al joven sin vida, y a primera vista le faltaban las zapatillas, por lo que se cree que el crimen tuvo lugar en una instancia de robo.
Fuentes policiales, señalaron que Zolorza, padre de un bebé de un año trabajaba en la bodega La Rural, adonde se dirigía cuando fue asesinado.
En tanto, personal de Investigaciones atrapó en las inmediaciones a un joven de 23 años, quien quedó a disposición de la Fiscal de Homicidios, Claudia Ríos.
110 Comments
Why aren’t you taking advantage of the BEST KEPT SECRET on the internet? Because you don’t know about it… Read More…
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness
of precious familiarity about unpredicted feelings.
If some one needs to be updated with newest
technologies therefore he must be go to see
this website and be up to date daily.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure
whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed
about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us
so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the
information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and great style and design.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative
to read?
Keep this going please, great job!
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work
and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included you guys
to my blogroll.
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a web
site, which is valuable designed for my knowledge.
thanks admin
It’s really a great and useful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with
us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
If some one desires expert view concerning blogging
and site-building after that i advise him/her to go to see this webpage, Keep up
the nice work.
Hey there I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you
by accident, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment
but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep
up the fantastic jo.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the
structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one
or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Thank you for the good writeup. It in truth was a enjoyment
account it. Glance complex to more delivered agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to
get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this. In addition, the
blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox.
Outstanding Blog!
Can I just say what a comfort to find somebody who actually understands what they are discussing online.
You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light and make it
important. More and more people should check this out and understand this
side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular because you
definitely have the gift.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should
also visit this web site on regular basis to obtain updated from latest gossip.
May I simply say what a relief to uncover someone
that truly knows what they are discussing on the net.
You definitely realize how to bring an issue to light and make
it important. More people must look at this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you most certainly possess the gift.
Hello there! This article could not be written much better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous
roommate! He always kept talking about this. I’ll forward this article to
him. Pretty sure he will have a very good read. Thanks for sharing!
Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google at the same
time as searching for a similar topic, your web
site came up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it
in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply was aware of your weblog through Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful when you continue this in future.
Lots of people will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
you are truly a just right webmaster. The site
loading pace is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a great process in this matter!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized
it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I came across it
and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious
know-how regarding unexpected emotions.
We absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating
on a few of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome weblog!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if
it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be
a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had
to share it with someone!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you
can be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark
your blog and will come back at some point. I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have have in mind your
stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent. I really like what
you’ve acquired right here, certainly like what
you are stating and the way through which you assert it. You make it entertaining and you
continue to take care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait
to learn much more from you. This is really a great web site.
I like reading an article that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first
comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum
it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the
whole thing. Do you have any points for inexperienced blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.
You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back
to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as
I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website is
in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit
from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!
After looking over a handful of the articles on your web site, I seriously appreciate
your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage list and
will be checking back soon. Please visit my website too and tell me your
opinion.
This website really has all the info I wanted concerning this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
Hi friends, pleasant paragraph and fastidious
arguments commented at this place, I am really enjoying by these.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been utilizing?
I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any solutions?
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your site lots up very fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I visited several blogs except the audio feature for audio songs
present at this site is actually wonderful.
Fantastic post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this
subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a
little bit more. Bless you!
It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a website, which is valuable in support of my
know-how. thanks admin
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u
got this from. appreciate it
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you
I really enjoy reading through your articles. Can you recommend
any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same
subjects? Thank you so much!
I was able to find good information from your blog articles.
I just like the valuable information you provide for your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again right here regularly.
I’m reasonably certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
I all the time emailed this weblog post page to
all my friends, as if like to read it afterward my friends
will too.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. This is a really neatly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your helpful information. Thanks for
the post. I will certainly comeback.
Excellent way of telling, and good article to get data on the topic of my presentation subject, which i
am going to present in school.
Hi there, yup this piece of writing is actually pleasant
and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant idea, post
is fastidious, thats why i have read it fully
Currently it sounds like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Thanks very nice blog!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote
the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some
pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
El problema es de los legisladores, tienen que legislar con dureza para que la policía y los jueces tengan herramientas y realmente hacer justicia….!!!!
Porque no le roban a los jueces asi sufren en carne propia lo que le pasa a diario a la gente comun
Ojalá se suiciden cacos de mierda !
TIENEN QUE CAMBIAR LAS LEYES,VOY A DECIR SIEMPRE LO MISMO
Y…và a costar horrores…FUERON DOCE AÑOS DE MAÑOSEAR A LA JUVENTUD PAGÀNDOLES SIN LABURAR…ESTE DRAMA COMENZÓ DESDE HACE POCO MÀS DE UNA DÉCADA…
VIERON????
Y LOS IGNORANTONES DECÍAN QUE ” ERA SOLO UNA SENSACIÓN ” jajaja
Esos son gentes de macri preso nunca abla q va solucionar esto, pr eso todos cada vez más.
Tienen q estar presos d x vida
x dios hasta cuando estos hdmp.hay k borrarlo del mapa.
Adonde esta el gobierno de mierda que dijo que iba a cambiar son unas mierdas siguen con jueces corruptos milicos corruptos políticos corruptos siempre dándole beneficios a los ratas no hay que pagarles los impuestos hasta que muevan los huevos
no se debe gastar más dinero con estas bestias , si no hay presupuesto tenemos bastante campo , que los hagan trabajar al rayo del sol y se paguen ellos la comida, y los que violan o asesinan ,pena de muerte , la sociedad no tiene porque pagar a estos asesinos para que maten a gente que deja niños sin padres y que nada les importa de la vida porque asesinan hasta niños indefensos que violan sin piedad, los derechos humanos son para humanos, el que a estudiado debe entender su significado.
ESTO ES INCREIBLE,PARA QUE JUNTAN TANTAS POLICIAS Y NOMBRAN MAS Y NO HAY NADA DE SEGURIDAD. ESTO NO DA PARA MAS,MEDIDAS SERIAS HAY QUE TOMAR URGENTE,CON GENTE QUE SEPA DE SEGURIDAD.
estoy totalmente de acuerdo con la pena de muerte, el que mata debe morir, basta de joda, esos degenerados no se recuperan
Ay lpqlp que degenerados negros de mierda.
No podia escribir en el mismo parrafo donde deseo el descanso eterno de ese joven, siento bronca, angustia e indignacion a que nos han librado estos chorros hdp de politicos a la misma desgracia, sigan despidiendo gente, sigan matando de hambre al pueblo, que cada vez vamos a ir peor en tema inseguridad. Pero yo me pregunto tan boludos somos como pueblo que unos pocos pueden hacernos la vida a cuadritos a 40 millones. Se aumentan los super salarios, viajan, se farrean nuestra plata de los pocos q aun tenemos un empleo y nosotros seguimos permitiendo esto!!!Que mal estamos como pueblo
Sí !! Totalmente !!
Desde hace una Década hasta hoy, no han parado de matar
Pobrecito…..Q.E.P.D…..MI MAS SENTIDO PESAME A SUS FLIARES Y QUE DIOS TENGA PIEDAD Y LES DE CONSUELO….
Hdp tienen q ir presos de por vida
No en que pais al que labura lo matan aca tienen que ver mas justisia hay mucha vagancia argentina tiene poner manos a labura
seguro que fue un reincidente que la justicia dejó en la calle….
Esto hace mucho que no pasaba volvemos a tener miedo a usar una zapatilla copadao o una campera así se viene las inseguridad acompañada de la pérdida de empleo y la baja laboral lamentable pero mauricio lo estés consiguiendo !!!!
Y Los “preventores municipales”….???
Cómo ….no era la respuesta del municipio para tanta insegurIdad? ??
Carlos a mi me tiraron piedra y me arruinaron el auto alcanze a unos de estos preventores y me dijo que si se volvia le iban a tirar piedras a ellos tambien no se para que estan eso fue en el asentamiento Alberdi
Una bestialidad
Que verguenza. Y los derechos de buenas personas existen
Soy catolica..ni debemos quitarle el derecho a vivir a nadie..pero creo que tienen que aplicar la pena de muerte para todos los delincuentes..y veran que en poco tiempo se termina ese clase de individuos.. quien tenga que poner mano dura que lo haga pronto por favor por que ya las personas trabajadoras, de buen vivir no es justo que sigan viviendo asi..
si tomas replasalias contra delincuentes,, los ddhh se hacen presente endeguida.
DONDE ESTAN LOS DDHH DE LAS VICTIMAS DE LOS DELINCUENTES.
“para que no te pase”, poca gente en la marcha , nadie hace nada, a nadie le importa, hasta que les pasa.
QUE COBARDES LOS HIJOS DE PUTA,YA AY QUE PONER LA PENA DE MUERTE.
Pena de muerte a los chorros y violadores hijos de puta
Vamos a tener que ir al ecuador a buscar a los jueces ,por que pedimos justicia allá y la justicia trabajo.. Acá no acá son jueces corruptos .pobre hombre .seguro que a las zapatillas las cambian por drogas !!!!!que pasa vamos a tener que andar en patas !!!!
Que pena una vida menos de un joven padre que salia a trabajar para mantener a su familia…para estar seguros ya ni salir a trabajar se puede hay que encerrarse en su casa bajo siete llaves y no salir para nada solo asi se puede vivir que injusticia
Cambien urgente las leyes…..para que los choros se dejen de robar y matar.asesinos.
NOOOOO CORNEJO C DE T M EMPESA ASER ALGO
Che ya una nota a los chorros arrepentidos
Por Dios..cuando termina esta pesadilla que vivimos.
X Dios… hasta cuando ?
A trabajar iba…..x Dios !!!!
El Poder Judicial y tantos artilugios legales q estan a favor de los delincuentes, tienen q haber politicas serias contra la inseguridad, las desiciones a tomar tienen q ser poliiticas.
Y seguimos aguantando……
Yo vote a macro pero me tiene las bolas llenas .con que cristina robo López robó.Lázaro robó.y asta hora no cayo nadie esto es una mentira para tenernos ocupados yo digo porque no se van todos a la mierda .hay mas robos y asaltos que en el lejano Oeste.gobierno y la pta que te pario mejor dicho políticos mal paridos
aguanten mis reebok asi rotas yaregladas con la gotita
Hace chistes tarada no vez que mataron un pibe que iva a laburar
Jorge Adrian Yurquina tarado , no es chiste es que ya ni se puede vivir con cosas buenas , tarado tarado tarado tarado tarado
EN MACRILANDIA SE TRIPLICÓ LA INSEGURIDAD EN TODO EL PAÍS
No seas ignorante. Antes lo tapaban y ahora no se si no son todos las K los q fomentan esto
Edgardo lo que vez es lo que dejo inmundolandia y su equipo de reverendos chorros hijos de puta a la pendejada la drogaron ellos en cuanta marcha pagaron chori.faso. gaseosa no estamos bien pero la mierda la dejo a quien defienden ustedes los pelotudos que recibian un puto plan y le metian un palo en el culo xq ellos se robaban todo ya basta tratemos de ser diferente siempre hemos puesto el hombro yo no defiendo a ninguno xq yo siempre trabaje chorros son todos y los estupidos fanaticos se pelean entre ellos defendiendo a su partido esto da asco y vergüenza
SON DE NARNIA ? HASTA LOS NENES SABEN QUE QUE SE TRIPLICÓ LA INSEGURIDAD EN ARGENTINA ENTERA
LOGICAMENTE ASÍ NO LA MEJORARÁN > LOS DATOS QUE LOS MEDIOS OCULTAN, MACRILANDIA CADA VEZ PEOR, TODOS LOS DÍA SE CIERRAN NUEVAS EMPRESAS
https://youtu.be/Bdj8QEwIwTk
Como se cierran empresas …..la solución es robar y matar ?????
UN BAILE MUY PARTICULAR
https://youtu.be/431xBGES7NE
Vergüenza me dan. Ojalá nunca te toquen tu familia.
Tere Benitez VERGUENZA DAS VOS, QUE TE JODES EN LA GENTE CAGADA DE HAMBRE DE ESTE GOBIERNO Y NO SABEN COMO ALIMENTAR A SUS HIJOS
Tere Benitez COMENTAS CON UNA FOTO SUBIDITA EN UN AUTO CUANDO LA GENTE NI COMIDA TIENE PARA PONER EN SU MESA , LPMQTRP
Tere Benitez CARADURA , NO TENÉ PERDON DE DIOS
Tere Benitez CASITA CON LAJAS, SUBIDITA A UN AUTO Y TIENES EL TUPÉ DE DEFENDER A ESTE GOBIERNO QUE AUMENTÓ LA POBREZA E INDIGENCIA , Y POR ENDE QUIERES QUE BAJE LA INSEGURIDAD ? PERO CLARO QUE SE IBA A TRIPLICAR, HASTA UN NENE LO SABÍA
Perdón? Y porqu no se quejaban con los pobres que tenian lo kk y ahora se dan cuenta de lo pobres que hay?