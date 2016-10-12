Esperaba el micro para ir a trabajar y lo mataron para robarle las zapatillas Compartir en Whatsapp

El crimen tuvo lugar en Maipú. La vìctima era padre de un niño de un año.

Personal policial detuvo a un sospechoso en las inmediacaciones.
Personal policial detuvo a un sospechoso en las inmediacaciones.

Un joven de 26 años, identificado como Isaías Zolorza, fue asesinado este miércoles por la mañana, cuando se dirigía a trabajar. El hecho tuvo lugar alrededor de las 5:30 de la mañana, cuando un llamado al 911 alertó sobre disparos en inmediaciones de la parada de colectivo de Ruta 50 y Calle Sarmiento, de Fray Luis Beltrán, Maipú.

Al llegar al lugar, los efectivos hallaron al joven sin vida, y a primera vista le faltaban las zapatillas, por lo que se cree que el crimen tuvo lugar en una instancia de robo.

Fuentes policiales, señalaron que Zolorza, padre de un bebé de un año trabajaba en la bodega La Rural, adonde se dirigía cuando fue asesinado.

En tanto, personal de Investigaciones atrapó en las inmediaciones a un joven de 23 años, quien quedó a disposición de la Fiscal de Homicidios, Claudia Ríos.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

110 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *