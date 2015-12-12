La lírica:
Los textos líricos se caracterizan por presentar la realidad desde el punto de vista del sujeto. Muestran la visión íntima y personal del ser humano. En ellos el poeta habitualmente expresa sus sentimientos, pensamientos, estados de ánimo o vivencias, aunque también las puede atribuir a otro sujeto diferente. Predomina el empleo de la primera persona y la actitud subjetiva del narrador. En la lírica la modalidad de expresión por excelencia es el verso.
Destacan dentro del género lírico los siguientes subgéneros:
- A) Géneros mayores:
la canción : poema admirativo y emocionado, generalmente de tema amoroso aunque también puede versar sobre otros temas como la belleza, la naturaleza, la amistad, Dios,.
el himno : canción muy exaltada: religiosa, nacional o patriótica; también: poemas que celebran la unión y amistad de determinados grupos humanos
la oda : es similar a la canción, aunque menos exaltada; se trata de un poema más reflexivo y meditativo en el que el autor expone su pensamiento con mayor seguridad y ateniéndose más a la observación de la realidad; los sentimientos del autor y su emoción expresados racionalmente, refrenados y contenidos por un lenguaje menos exclamativo y desbordado,
la elegía: (gr.: llanto funeral) expresa dolor por la muerte, pérdida, separación o ausencia de un ser querido o por una desgracia nacional o colectiva; poema meditativo y melancólico, habitualmente moralizante
la égloga: exposición de sentimientos amorosos y de exaltación de la naturaleza puesta en boca de pastores; se presenta en un ambiente bucólico o pastoril, frecuentemente en forma dialogada
la sátira: crítica burlesca y ridiculizadora de aspectos censurables, tanto individuales como colectivos
- B) Géneros menores:
el madrigal: breve poema amoroso, dulce y amable, como un piropo en verso
el epigrama: poema muy breve de tipo satírico – burlesco
la letrilla: poema estrófico con estribillo habitualmente de metro corto compuesto para ser cantado.
La épica o narrativa:
En las obras narrativas se presenta una realidad ficticia o realidad representada (mundo de ficción) como si fuese el mundo exterior u objetivo, es decir, de forma ajena al autor.
En este tipo de textos el autor describe personas, situaciones y ambientes, relata acciones y acontecimientos sucedidos en tiempos y espacios diversos, hace hablar – a través de monólogos o diálogos – a sus personajes y, a veces, da cuenta del mundo interior – pensamientos, sentimientos, estados de ánimo, intenciones. – tanto del de sus personajes, como del suyo propio
En función del narrador la acción se distinguen los siguientes puntos de vista:
narrador omnisciente: lo sabe todo; predominio de la tercera persona
narrador testigo u observador: sólo narra aquello que se supone que él presencia o de lo que ha llegado a tener conocimiento
narración en primera persona: en forma autobiográfica (narrador protagonista)
narraciones en forma epistolar: la narración se desarrolla a través de cartas entre dos personajes
En estos textos la intención del autor es comunicativa: se dirige a un oyente o lector. Cuando también se refiere a un personaje – en segunda persona – éste se llama narratorio.
Los subgéneros del género épico son:
- A) Géneros narrativos en verso:
la epopeya: muy larga narración en verso sobre acciones memorables, de decisiva importancia para los pueblos y civilizaciones antiguas; en ellas se entremezclan elementos legendarios, religiosos y abundantes fantasías; importancia universal
el poema épico: larga narración en verso, en la que se exaltan las hazañas de los héroes nacionales para así glorificar y magnificar a un pueblo o nación. En la Edad Media se denominaba el cantar de gesta
el romance: género exclusiva y típicamente hispánico; narración en verso, generalmente breve, de origen popular y transmisión oral y colectiva; métrica fija: serie indeterminada de versos octosílabos asonantados en los pares
El Romancero es el conjunto general de romances
Romancero Viejo: romances más antiguos, de transmisión oral y colectiva (siglos XIV – XVI)
Romancero Nuevo: romances de autores cultos (siglos XVI – XX)
Romancero Moderno: popular, oral y con música (siglos XVI – XX)
- B) Géneros narrativos en prosa:
la novela: extensa y compleja narración en la que predomina la narración sobre los demás modos de elocución, aunque también aparecen la descripción y el diálogo; se presentan diversas y complicadas acciones en torno a uno o más personajes, en espacios diversos y diferentes épocas y tiempos
Subgéneros:
bizantina: de complicadas aventuras
caballeresca y cortesana : aventuras y amores de los caballeros en las cortes medievales
libro de caballerías: aventuras de un caballero andante, sus amores y sus esfuerzos por establecer su ideal de justicia y amor
sentimental: amorosas casi exclusivamente
pastoril : de ambiente bucólico y amores neoplatónicos
morisca: aventuras y amores entre moros y cristianos
picaresca: aventuras de un pícaro contadas por él mismo
pedagógica y política, histórica, costumbrista y regional, naturalista, psicológica, novela río (largas historias de una familia durante generaciones), de anticipación o ciencia ficción, de aventuras – del oeste y serie negra-, fantástica, de terror, humorística, policíaca
el cuento: narración breve en torno a una única y muy condensada acción central en la que intervienen pocos personajes; de origen folklórico y muy antiguo
- C) Géneros narrativos menores:
la leyenda: cuento o poema breve de asunto tradicional o vagamente histórico; ambiente misterioso y elementos fantásticos y sobrenaturales; basado en un hecho real
la fábula (apólogo): cuento didáctico – moralizante del que se desprende una moral que, a veces, es nombrada explícitamente al final en la moraleja; los personajes suelen ser animales con cualidades humanas
La dramática
En las obras dramáticas se presentan uno o varios conflictos generado por unas interrelaciones de unos personajes que, sin que el autor los presente ni describa y sin que diga qué hacen o sienten, dialogan entre sí y actúan durante ciertos momentos o unidades de tiempo en uno o varios lugares.
Las obras dramáticas son creadas para ser representadas por unas personas – actores – que prestan su cuerpo, su gesto y su voz a los personajes y que actúan en un espacio escénico – escenario – durante un tiempo convencionalmente prefijado – la sesión.
