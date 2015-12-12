Algunos paleontólogos apuntan que los más perspicaces podrían haber sido los pequeños terópodos del género Troodon, que vivieron hace unos 70 millones de años en la actual América del Norte.
No eran muy grandes, de poco más de dos metros de largo y uno de alto, y rondaban los 50 kilos de peso, pero, según parece, poseían un cerebro relativamente grande en comparación con su masa corporal. De hecho, suele equipararse con el de las aves modernas.
El paleontólogo de la Universidad de Chicago James Allen Hopson estudió a finales de los años 70 del siglo pasado cómo aplicar a estos animales el denominado cociente de encefalización, que relaciona el tamaño del cerebro con el de todo el organismo. Aunque no está claro hasta qué punto una mayor puntuación en esta escala denota más inteligencia, se supone que cuanto más grande es el encéfalo en relación al cuerpo, una mayor parte del mismo podría ocuparse de procesar tareas cognitivas complejas.
El ser humano, con un cociente de entre 7,4 y 7,8, domina esta escala. Entre los mamíferos, le seguirían algunos delfines, con entre 4 y 5. Según Hopson, los Troodon alcanzarían 5,8, mientras que la mayoría de los dinosaurios carnívoros no alcanzaría el 2 y los grandes dinosaurios herbívoros, como los saurópodos, se encontrarían por debajo de 1.
