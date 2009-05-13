Es por abuso de posición dominante en el mercado. La decisión fue tomada por la Comisión Europea. Quedó demostrado que el mayor fabricante mundial de chips intentó desplazar a su competidor AMD.
Según el Ejecutivo de la Unión Europea, quedó demostrado que Intel ha intentado desplazar del mercado a su competidor AMD, según la agencia de noticias DPA.
La comisión comprobó que entre 2002 y 2007, Intel “apeló a prácticas violatorias de la libre competencia para excluir básicamente a su único competidor y reducir las opciones de los consumidores en el mercado mundial de los chips X86”, dijo la comisaria de Competencia de la Unión Europea, Nelie Kroes.
“Es la mayor multa que jamás hayamos impuesto”, destacó Kroes, y agregó: “Intel ha perjudicado a millones de consumidores de forma deliberada al obrar de modo de mantener a los competidores fuera del mercado durante cinco años, por lo que no debe sorprender el monto de la sanción”.
Kroes dijo que espera que el valor de la multa envíe “una señal a los mercados de que estamos ante un grave problema”.
Hasta ahora, la multa más elevada impuesta por la Unión Europea a una empresa privada por prácticas violatorias de la libre competencia fue la que tuvo que pagar el año pasado la firma de computación Microsoft, de 899 millones de euros (1.226 millones de dólares).
La Comisión Europea abrió expediente contra Intel por una denuncia de la Advanced Micro Devices -más conocida como AMD- en 2001.
Durante la investigación, las autoridades europeas constataron que Intel había excluído a su competidor del mercado al ofrecer generosos descuentos a fabricantes de ordenadores como Acer, Dell, HP y Lenovo, a condición de que hicieran uso exclusivo de sus chips.
También les pagó a los fabricantes para que demorasen el lanzamiento de productos de AMD, y sobornó a grandes tiendas de artículos electrónicos como la alemana Media Markt para que dejasen de comercializar productos de AMD.
