Hace instantes se produjo un impresionante accidente en la intersección de las Avdas Rivadavia y Moreno
Según datos de testigos en el lugar y lo publicado por eliptica FM un automóvil Fiat Clio color rojo circulaba por Avda Moreno de sur a norte y al llega a la intersección con Rivadavia, colisionó fuertemente con un automóvil Citroen C4 gris que circulaba por Avda Rivadavia de Este a Oeste.
Aparentemente, dato que no han podido confirmarse oficialmente, el rodado Citroen C4 habría pretendido cruzar con luz roja.
Los daños en ambos automotores son de embergadura.
Ampliaremos
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
35 Comments
De que fuentes sacan datos? Que testigos? El citroen estaba detenido en el semáforo y cuando dio el verde avanzo. El que venia a gran velocidad era el policia del fiat palio (no clio) en el citroen venia in hombre con sus dos hijitos pequeños.