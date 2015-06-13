Espectacular accidente en la intersección de dos Avenidas Compartir en Whatsapp

Hace instantes se produjo un impresionante accidente en la intersección de las Avdas Rivadavia y Moreno

citroen c4 grisSegún datos de testigos en el lugar y lo publicado por eliptica FM un automóvil Fiat Clio color rojo circulaba por Avda Moreno de sur a norte y al llega a la intersección con Rivadavia,  colisionó fuertemente con un automóvil Citroen C4 gris que circulaba por Avda Rivadavia de Este a Oeste.

Fiat clio rojoAparentemente, dato que no han podido confirmarse oficialmente, el rodado Citroen C4 habría pretendido cruzar con luz roja.

Los daños en ambos automotores son de embergadura.

 

 

Ampliaremos

