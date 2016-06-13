Brasil se despidió de la Copa América Centenario con un tanto polémico. El peruano Ruidiaz mandó la pelota adentro y el árbitro cometió un grosero error al convalidar el gol.
Por supuesto, no faltaron los memes y las gastadas para los brasileros.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
39 Comments
