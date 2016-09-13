Marcelo Tinelli confirmó quiénes serán las tres nuevas participantes del Bailando 2016, luego de varias renuncias.
En el programa del lunes por la noche, antes de la definición, Marcelo Tinelli anunció que entre los cuatro o cinco participantes que se sumarán a la competencia del Bailando 2016, había tres famosas confirmadas Nicole Neumann, Lizy Tagliani y Barbie Vélez.
Tal como estaba previsto desde el comienzo del certamen y antes de que estallara el escándalo con Fede Bal, Barbie bailará con Maxi Buitrago, con quien incluso ya había realizado las fotos para las gigantografías.
“Buen día!!!! Cuantos mensajes ! Estoy muy contenta ! Graciasss”, escribió la actriz en su cuenta de Twitter.
Por otro lado, según adelantó Ángel De Brito en la misma red social, Lizy Tagliani bailaría con Carlos Bernal.
