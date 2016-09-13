Barbie Vélez, Nicole Neumann y Lizy Tagliani al Bailando Compartir en Whatsapp

Marcelo Tinelli confirmó quiénes serán las tres nuevas participantes del Bailando 2016, luego de varias renuncias.

bailando_En el programa del lunes por la noche, antes de la definición, Marcelo Tinelli anunció que entre los cuatro o cinco participantes que se sumarán a la competencia del Bailando 2016, había tres famosas confirmadas Nicole Neumann, Lizy Tagliani y Barbie Vélez.

Tal como estaba previsto desde el comienzo del certamen y antes de que estallara el escándalo con Fede Bal, Barbie bailará con Maxi Buitrago, con quien incluso ya había realizado las fotos para las gigantografías.

“Buen día!!!! Cuantos mensajes ! Estoy muy contenta ! Graciasss”, escribió la actriz en su cuenta de Twitter.

Por otro lado, según adelantó Ángel De Brito en la misma red social, Lizy Tagliani bailaría con Carlos Bernal.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

393 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *