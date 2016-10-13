El cantante y compositor estadounidense recibió el esperado galardón, cuyo anuncio había sido demorado una semana.
El premio Nobel de Literatura 2016 fue otorgado al cantante y compositor estadounidense Bob Dylan, por “crear nuevas expresiones poéticas dentro de la gran tradición de la música norteamericana”, informó la secretaria general de la Academia Sueca, Sara Danius.
El anuncio fue recibido con aplausos por el público congregado en la sala de la Bolsa en Estocolmo.
El premiado -nacido Robert Allen Zimmerman el 24 de mayo de 1941, en la localidad de Duluth, Minnesota-, es considerado como una de las figuras más influyentes de su generación.
El premio de Literatura suele ser, junto con el de Paz -otorgado la semana pasada a Juan Manuel Santos-, el Nobel más esperado.
Entre los nombres que más sonaban en vísperas de la entrega del premio, figuraban el escritor japonés Haruki Murakami, el poeta Ali Ahmad Said Esber, y el escritor estadounidense Philip Roth, entre otros autores.
El anuncio de este jueves fue el último del año de la Academia Sueca, ya que los demás premios se fueron revelando a lo largo de la semana pasada.
Announcement of the 2016 #NobelPrize in Literature https://t.co/VXayV4bvhC
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 13 de octubre de 2016
Muy bien por Bob