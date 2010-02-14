Así lo reconoció el jefe del bloque kirchnerista en la Cámara alta, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, en diálogo con Radio 10. Volvió a criticar a la oposición por hablar de un proyecto de ley y no haber presentado aún una iniciativa alternativa al Fondo del Bicentenario
El jefe del bloque de senadores del oficialismo, Miguel Pichetto, insistió esta mañana en la necesidad de que el Congreso de la Nación apruebe el cuestionado DNU y negó que el Gobierno analice presentar un proyecto de ley.
Asimismo, criticó a la oposición por hablar de una proyecto de ley para autorizar el uso de las reservas del Banco Central para pagar la deuda en 2010 y no haber presentado aún una iniciativa alternativa al Fondo del Bicentenario.
Respecto al voto del senador de La Pampa Carlos Verna, Pichetto dijo: “Me parece que aún no tiene una posición definida. Estuvo conversando conmigo pero todavía él está evaluando. Nosotros estamos conversando también con otros senadores”.
“Los senadores representan a las provincias y más de 20 han emitido una opinión favorable. Todavía soy optimista y de acá al 3 de marzo hay todavía mucho trecho como para poder lograr que el DNU en el ámbito del Senado sea ratificado “, manifestó el titular del bloque de senadores kirchneristas.
Por otra parte, consultado acerca de que el DNU se transforme en un proyecto de ley, Pichetto dijo: “Espero que la oposición presente algún proyecto para ver cómo vamos a pagar las deuda y así reinsertarnos en el mercado de capitales. Hasta ahora no presentaron nada”.
41 COMENTARIOS
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Great work!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m
impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain info for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites
for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
fantastic points altogether, you simply received a logo new reader.
What could you suggest about your put up that you simply made
a few days in the past? Any positive?
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus
the rest of the website is really good.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I
am having problems with your RSS. I don’t know why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else getting the same RSS problems?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Highly descriptive article, I enjoyed that a lot. Will
there be a part 2?
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this.
I’ll send this information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I could I desire to counsel you some interesting
issues or suggestions. Maybe you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn more things about it!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Amazing blog! Do you have any helpful hints for
aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there
that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any recommendations?
Bless you!
Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly
benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to
shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Excellent blog by the way!
Great weblog right here! Additionally your site loads up fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link
for your host? I want my site loaded up as fast
as yours lol
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really
enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be
subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hello I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just
like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to read it all at the minute but I have saved
it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great b.
Wow! In the end I got a blog from where I can really
take helpful information regarding my study and knowledge.
Hi to all, for the reason that I am truly eager
of reading this blog’s post to be updated regularly. It includes good
stuff.
continuously i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear their motive, and
that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading
now.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a
similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you
can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me
insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Good post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a
litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thanks!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
I look forward to your new updates.
Howdy exceptional website! Does running a blog similar to this require
a great deal of work? I have virtually no
understanding of programming but I was hoping to start my
own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please
share. I know this is off subject however I just
needed to ask. Kudos!
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Studying this information So i am happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I
came upon exactly what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make certain to don?t forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.
Nice blog right here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you
the usage of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink in your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website
with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and superb design.
My relatives all the time say that I am killing my time here at
web, however I know I am getting experience daily by reading such
nice articles or reviews.
This piece of writing is actually a nice one it helps new net people, who are
wishing for blogging.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the
page layout of your website? Its very well
written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help
with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
very good success. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Hi there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile
friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able
to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Many thanks!
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if
you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited
from your writing. Cheers!
I think the admin of this website is really working hard in favor of
his site, since here every information is quality based
stuff.
I appreciate, lead to I found exactly what I was having a look for.
You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site.
You have some really good posts and I feel I would
be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Kudos!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome,
great written and come with almost all important
infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂
I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a very
long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I
truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I don’t even know the way I ended up right here, however I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger
when you aren’t already. Cheers!
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this website, and paragraph is genuinely fruitful for me, keep up posting these types
of posts.
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
now whenever a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact
same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove me from
that service? Cheers!