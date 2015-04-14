Lo que era un safari con reglas muy estrictas para la seguridad de los visitantes se convirtió en una aventura muy poco recomendable para los lentos de piernas.
El fotógrafo Atif Saeed se llevó el premio al visitante más temerario del Safari del Zoológico de Lahore, en Pakistán. En vez de seguir las reglas impuestas para una experiencia segura y educativa, el hombre decidió cortarse solo y enfrentó a un león adulto.
La foto resultante es una impresionante muestra de ferocidad por parte del león, pero también de timing y nervios de acero por parte de Saeed, de 38 años, ya que se puede ver el movimiento ofensivo del animal al notar la presencia del extraño en su hábitat.
“Sentir la agresividad del león cuando se acercó a la cámara es algo difícil de describir”, expresó Saeed al sitio ABC. La foto fue tomada en enero de 2012, y el fotógrafo aclaró que tenía el permiso de las autoridades para acercarse a rey de la selva y su manada.
“Fui testigo de cada movimiento detallado [del león], que ninguna foto o película te puede mostrar”, explicó Saeed. El hombre entró al hábitat de los felinos con su auto y sacó la foto afuera del vehículo, con la puerta del mismo abierta por si necesitaba protegerse, cosa que debe haber sido necesaria a juzgar por la expresión de su modelo.
Increíblemente, la imagen de Saeed tardó tres años en convertirse en un viral, pero el fotógrafo pakistaní tardó un poco en encontrarle la gracia a la anécdota. “Fue un encuentro muy cercano. Después me reía del tema, pero creo que nunca más me voy a animar a hacer algo así”, aclaró.
