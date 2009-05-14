Hoy la banda ganadora del premio Gardel como la Mejor Banda Pop 2008, “Ella es tan cargosa”, llega a San Rafael para presentar en exclusivo y por primera en vez en el interior del país, su nuevo disco Botella al mar
Esta noche la banda revelación toca en Jaque después de la medianoche. Las entradas están a la venta ($ 20 hombres, $ 10 mujeres) en Amancay.
Luego siguen la gira por Mendoza capital presentándose mañana a en ZETA RESTO BAR (Mitre y Godoy Cruz, Ciudad Mendoza).
Historia de la Banda
La banda Ella es tan Cargosa se formó a mitad del año 2000. Integrada por los hermanos Rodrigo (voz) y Mariano Manigot (guitarra y voz), Ildo “El Tano” Baccega (guitarra), Maximiliano Chercover (bajo) y Pablo “El Negro” Rojas en batería, la “Cargosa” (como la llaman sus seguidores), realiza sus primeros shows por el oeste del Gran Buenos Aires (principalmente Castelar e Ituzaingó, de donde provienen los músicos).
El nombre, tomado de una canción de los Beatles incluida en el álbum Abbey Road (llamada I want you -she’s so heavy) es un claro homenaje a la banda de Liverpool,
aunque Ella es Tan Cargosa consigue agregarle a esta influencia su propia personalidad, con melodías y letras refinadas, construidas sobre una cruda base
rockera.
En el año 2002, “La Cargosa” se transforma en una de las bandas más convocantes de la zona, y al año siguiente, luego de volver por una exitosa gira por la costa
atlántica, realiza una recordada performance como soporte de León Gieco en Morón, para más de tres mil personas.
(SRNoticias)
59 COMENTARIOS
