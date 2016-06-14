Brasil despidió a Dunga Compartir en Whatsapp

Tras el nuevo fracaso en la Copa América Centenario, la CBF decidió poner fin al ciclo del entrenador, a menos de dos meses para los JJOO. Tite suena como posible sucesor.

dunga-afpBUENOS AIRES — Tras el fracaso en la Copa América Centenario, Dunga fue despedido como entrenador de la Selección de Brasil.

Marco Polo Del Nero, presidente de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol confirmó la salida del entrenador.

La decisión se tomó después de que Brasil cayera eliminada en la primera fase de la Copa América Centenario, que se disputa en Estados Unidos, lo que no había ocurrido desde la edición de 1987 jugada en Argentina.

En los tres partidos jugados, Brasil empató sin goles con Ecuador, goleó por 7-1 a Haití y cayó con un gol polémico por 1-0 ante Perú. El gol lo marcó Raúl Ruidíaz con la mano y la derrota le eliminó a Brasil.

Junto con Dunga, también fue destituido el coordinador de selecciones de Brasil, Gilmar Rinaldi, así como todo el resto de la comisión técnica.

Pese a que la eliminación de la Copa América precipitó la decisión anunciada este martes por la CBF, se venía conjeturando sobre la posible destitución de Dunga, debido a los decepcionantes resultados obtenidos desde que asumió el cargo tras el Mundial de Brasil, en 2014.

Dunga tuvo un exitoso primer período al frente de la Verdeamarela, entre 2006 y 2010, en el que fue campeón de la Copa América 2007 y la Copa Confederaciones 2009. Y finalizó, tras la caída en cuartos de final del Mundial de Sudáfrica 2010.

En su primera etapa al frente de la selección de Brasil, Dunga sumó 37 victorias, once empates y seis derrotas.

La segunda etapa comenzó en julio de 2014, como reemplazante de Luiz Felipe Scolari, luego del humillante 7-1 ante Alemania, en semifinales del Mundial de Brasil. Pero esta vez no le fue bien, con la derrota en cuartos de final de la Copa América 2015, frente a Paraguay.

En esta su segunda etapa, con Dunga Brasil ganó doce partidos, empató cinco y perdió tres.

Tampoco en la fase de clasificación sudamericana para el Mundial de Rusia 2018 Brasil ha estado a la altura y actualmente marcha sexta, posición que podría dejarla fuera de la cita mundialista.

Tite, actual entrenador de Corinthians, suena como principal candidato a tomar el cargo. Una de las primeras misiones del nuevo seleccionador será definir el equipo que deberá competir en los Juegos Olímpicos, que debe encabezar el astro del Barcelona Neymar.

Comunicado oficial de la CBF:
La Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol anunció el martes que decidió disolver el comité técnico de la Selección brasileña. Salen de las posiciones del coordinador de equipos, Gilmar Rinaldi, el técnico Dunga y todo su equipo.

La decisión fue tomada en el acuerdo durante una reunión esta tarde y, a partir de ahora, la CBF inicia el proceso de elección del nuevo comité técnico de la selección brasileña.

CBF agradece la dedicación, la seriedad y el compromiso del personal mientras se realiza el trabajo.

