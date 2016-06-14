Tras el nuevo fracaso en la Copa América Centenario, la CBF decidió poner fin al ciclo del entrenador, a menos de dos meses para los JJOO. Tite suena como posible sucesor.
BUENOS AIRES — Tras el fracaso en la Copa América Centenario, Dunga fue despedido como entrenador de la Selección de Brasil.
Marco Polo Del Nero, presidente de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol confirmó la salida del entrenador.
La decisión se tomó después de que Brasil cayera eliminada en la primera fase de la Copa América Centenario, que se disputa en Estados Unidos, lo que no había ocurrido desde la edición de 1987 jugada en Argentina.
En los tres partidos jugados, Brasil empató sin goles con Ecuador, goleó por 7-1 a Haití y cayó con un gol polémico por 1-0 ante Perú. El gol lo marcó Raúl Ruidíaz con la mano y la derrota le eliminó a Brasil.
Junto con Dunga, también fue destituido el coordinador de selecciones de Brasil, Gilmar Rinaldi, así como todo el resto de la comisión técnica.
Pese a que la eliminación de la Copa América precipitó la decisión anunciada este martes por la CBF, se venía conjeturando sobre la posible destitución de Dunga, debido a los decepcionantes resultados obtenidos desde que asumió el cargo tras el Mundial de Brasil, en 2014.
Dunga tuvo un exitoso primer período al frente de la Verdeamarela, entre 2006 y 2010, en el que fue campeón de la Copa América 2007 y la Copa Confederaciones 2009. Y finalizó, tras la caída en cuartos de final del Mundial de Sudáfrica 2010.
En su primera etapa al frente de la selección de Brasil, Dunga sumó 37 victorias, once empates y seis derrotas.
La segunda etapa comenzó en julio de 2014, como reemplazante de Luiz Felipe Scolari, luego del humillante 7-1 ante Alemania, en semifinales del Mundial de Brasil. Pero esta vez no le fue bien, con la derrota en cuartos de final de la Copa América 2015, frente a Paraguay.
En esta su segunda etapa, con Dunga Brasil ganó doce partidos, empató cinco y perdió tres.
Tampoco en la fase de clasificación sudamericana para el Mundial de Rusia 2018 Brasil ha estado a la altura y actualmente marcha sexta, posición que podría dejarla fuera de la cita mundialista.
Tite, actual entrenador de Corinthians, suena como principal candidato a tomar el cargo. Una de las primeras misiones del nuevo seleccionador será definir el equipo que deberá competir en los Juegos Olímpicos, que debe encabezar el astro del Barcelona Neymar.
Comunicado oficial de la CBF:
La Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol anunció el martes que decidió disolver el comité técnico de la Selección brasileña. Salen de las posiciones del coordinador de equipos, Gilmar Rinaldi, el técnico Dunga y todo su equipo.
La decisión fue tomada en el acuerdo durante una reunión esta tarde y, a partir de ahora, la CBF inicia el proceso de elección del nuevo comité técnico de la selección brasileña.
CBF agradece la dedicación, la seriedad y el compromiso del personal mientras se realiza el trabajo.
36 COMENTARIOS
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful
job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
It’s not my first time to go to see this website, i am browsing this web site dailly
and obtain good information from here daily.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web site, and post is actually fruitful in support of
me, keep up posting these articles.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog
loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site accidentally, and I’m stunned
why this coincidence did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly helpful
& it helped me out much. I hope to offer something again and help others like you helped me.
great publish, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this
sector do not notice this. You must proceed your writing.
I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff
prior to and you are simply too magnificent. I really like
what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way wherein you say it.
You are making it enjoyable and you continue to
take care of to stay it smart. I cant wait to learn far more from
you. That is actually a great web site.
What’s up to all, how is all, I think every one is getting
more from this website, and your views are pleasant for
new people.
naturally like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of
your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I
to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I will surely
come back again.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I
get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
If some one desires to be updated with newest technologies then he must
be go to see this web page and be up to date daily.
Keep on working, great job!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d
most certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for
now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site
with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
We absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be precisely what
I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write
content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating
on a number of the subjects you write with regards to here.
Again, awesome web site!
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t understand after that its
up to other viewers that they will help, so here it occurs.
This design is steller! You definitely know how to keep a
reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
constantly i used to read smaller articles which also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing
which I am reading now.
Hi there, after reading this awesome article i am as well cheerful
to share my knowledge here with mates.
Yes! Finally something about home owner.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you
in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now 😉
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just go to see this site every day since it provides quality contents, thanks
Exceptional post however , I was wanting
to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thank you!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in truth was once a
leisure account it. Glance complex to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity on your submit is simply great
and that i can assume you’re knowledgeable in this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to seize your RSS feed to stay up to date with drawing close post.
Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
There is certainly a lot to learn about this topic. I like all of the
points you made.
Hello, its fastidious post concerning media print, we all understand
media is a enormous source of facts.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to create a good article… but what
can I say… I put things off a lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger
if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced
but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with helpful info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our whole neighborhood will probably be thankful to you.
I was able to find good info from your blog posts.
It’s very effortless to find out any topic on web as compared to books, as
I found this article at this web site.
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit once again since I
bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest
way to change, may you be rich and continue to
help other people.