La agresora arremetió violentamente contra la exesposa de su amante en una panadería de Corrientes.
Una mujer fue detenida luego de que le cortara la cara con un bisturí a la expareja de su amante en el interior de una panadería de la ciudad de Corrientes. Aún en un estado de shock, Adriana Ayala, la mujer atacada explicó “ella tuvo un amorío con mi ex marido, pero yo no hice nada. Quiero que este presa, porque no puede hacer lo que quiere”.
El ataque tuvo lugar este martes cerca de las 10.00 dentro del local “La Reina” de Avenida Teniente Ibañez al 800. La atacante, Alejandra Cabral, de 32 años, en un primer momento había logrado huir pero finalmente fue detenida en horas de la tarde por la Policía.
Adriana, de 35 años, se encontraba realizando sus compras cuando en un momento dado ingresa la otra mujer y comienza una discusión que fue pasando a mayores, con forcejeos y hasta golpes. Un cliente comentó que la agresora decidió terminar con la pelea y extrajo de entre sus prendas un arma blanca, con la que cortó el rostro de la víctima. Según se pudo constatar después, se trataba de un bisturí, un instrumento quirúrgico con gran filo.
La víctima quedó malherida acostada sobre un gran charco de su propia sangre y debió ser trasladada de urgencia al hospital Escuela, donde ingresó con un corte profundo desde el oído hasta el mentón por lo que debió recibir varios puntos de sutura.
Desde la Policía indicaron que la comisaría Décimo segunda actuó de oficio, ya que aún no hay denuncia. En el lugar de la pelea, la Policía secuestró el bisturí y un cuchillo tipo tramontina.
Fuente: Noticias Argentinas
