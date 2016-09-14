El joven desapareció este último domingo.
La policía busca dar con el paradero de Brian Agustín Moyano Gómez quien permanece desaparecido desde el pasado domingo, cuando salió desde su domicilio ubicado en Guaymallén y no regresó.
Moyano Gómez mide aproximadamente 1.70 metros, piel clara, pelo corto negro, ojos marrones, a veces usa un arito en la oreja, es delgado, tiene una cicatriz por una operación inguinal.
Al momento de desaparecer, vestía un pulover gris oscuro de lanilla escote en V y con pantalón jean celeste desteñido, un par de zapatillas Dervy Topper negras y una mochila verde camuflada.
En caso de obtenerse información comunicarse con la dependencia policial o a la Oficina Fiscal N° 8 en calle Francisco de la Reta 507 de San José, Guaymallén o a los teléfonos 261-4495504 ó 261-4495505.
