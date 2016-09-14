Será en el marco de la Feria del Libro Distrito Sur que comienza este jueves.
Desde este jueves y hasta el domingo, el Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones de San Rafael será sede de la Edición 2016 de la Fiesta del Libro Distrito Sur, que abarca también a los departamentos de Malargüe y General Alvear. En diálogo con MinutoYa, Gisela Valdéz, directora del Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones de San Rafael, adelantó que dentro de las actividades programadas en la ocasión, está la imposición del nombre de Alfredo Bufano a las instalaciones ubicadas en el Parque Norte.
“Es muy importante para nosotros contar con la Feria del Libro, que este año viene reforzada con varios eventos con la intención de poner en valor al Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones, en un trabajo en conjunto con el Ente de Turismo y el apoyo de la Secretaría de Cultura, para que este hermoso edificio, sea el espacio que elija la familia para disfrutar de letras, música, talleres y otros espectáculos”, puntualizó la funcionaria.
“La dinámica del evento será sorprendente por lo que a cualquier hora que vengan, se van a encontrar con algo mágico para sorprenderse”, agregó Valdéz.
Dentro de los acontecimientos importantes, también resalta la imposición del nombre de Alfredo Bufano, a las instalaciones del Centro de Congresos.
“Es muy posible que contemos con la presencia del gobernador Alfredo Cornejo para el acto de imposición del nombre a las instalaciones de Alfredo Bufano, un escritor muy ligado a los sentimientos de los sanrafaelinos, en concordancia con el Bustelo en Mendoza. A partir de esto, la próxima Feria del Libro se va a realizar en el Bufano”, enfatizó Valdéz.
Sobre el Centro de Congresos
El complejo edilicio está emplazado en un predio parquizado de 11 hectáreas. Cuenta con salas alfombradas y climatizadas, un auditorio con capacidad para mil personas, una amplia y luminosa galería, confitería, cocina, baños y salas de servicio.
Un pórtico, calles, sendas, rampas de acceso, jardines con hermosas fuentes y un extenso predio para estacionamiento complementan el edificio.
Las salas de conferencias pueden ser divididas con paneles acústicos que posibilitan la realización de diferentes eventos en forma simultánea, y el auditorio, al igual que las salas también es divisible, en dos partes con capacidad para 500 personas cada una.
Además de los salones, el auditorio y el buffet, también se pueden contratar espacios en las galerías para la colocación de stands, exposiciones artísticas o científicas, entre otros usos.
52 COMENTARIOS
Thanks for the blog article. Will read on…
Very neat article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Im thankful for the blog. Fantastic.
A round of applause for your blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thank you ever so for you blog. Great.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
“Really enjoyed this post.Much thanks again. Want more.”
“Awesome article post.”
“While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a excellent post concerning”
“Thanks for the article post. Much obliged.”
“I truly appreciate this article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.”
voilà un petit test pour voir. En effet je veux absolument que mes liens s’indexent bordel. Ca fait trop là sinon mes amis.
“Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web site.”
“Say, you got a nice article post. Really Cool.”
Right here is the perfect site for anyone who would like to find out about this topic.
You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been written about for a long time.
Great stuff, just excellent!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to
do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thank you
First off I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question that
I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing.
I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying
to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
Cheers!
hi!,I love your writing so a lot! proportion we keep up a
correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL?
I require an expert on this area to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote
the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have
to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting
that I actually loved the standard info an individual provide
on your visitors? Is gonna be back regularly to check out new posts
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit,
but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A great read.
I will certainly be back.
Wow! In the end I got a blog from where I be capable of truly get useful data concerning
my study and knowledge.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and
it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or
suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to
this article. I want to read even more things about it!
I am really impressed together with your writing talents and also with the structure in your blog.
Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
Either way keep up the nice high quality writing,
it is rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
We stumbled over here different web page and thought I
should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.
Hi mates, how is all, and what you want to say about this piece of writing, in my
view its really remarkable designed for me.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about two numbers. Regards
We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I
may as well check things out. I like what
I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking at your web page again.
May I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody who really knows what they’re discussing on the net.
You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make
it important. More people really need to read this and understand this side of your story.
I was surprised you’re not more popular because you
definitely have the gift.
Hi! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know
how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!
Hi, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
If you are going for best contents like me, simply
go to see this website all the time because it provides feature contents, thanks
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after
looking at many of the articles I realized it’s new to
me. Anyhow, I’m certainly pleased I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
There’s certainly a lot to learn about this issue.
I really like all of the points you made.
I do trust all the ideas you have offered
in your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Still, the posts are too short for beginners.
May you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for
the post.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such
detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful!
Thanks!
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web page
and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.
You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation however
I find this topic to be actually something that I believe I might never understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m having a look ahead for your next publish, I’ll attempt to get the
hold of it!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little
bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll definitely be back.
Your mode of explaining all in this piece of writing is
actually pleasant, all be capable of without
difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.
Very energetic post, I liked that bit. Will there be a part 2?
magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader.
What might you recommend about your post that you just made
some days ago? Any positive?
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this website,
and post is actually fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these content.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, as well as the content!
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web
the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the
whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I blog often and I seriously thank you for your content.
This article has really peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your blog and
keep checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed
to your Feed as well.
It’s an awesome post in support of all the web people;
they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Remarkable! Its actually awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea regarding from this post.
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of
things, so I am going to convey her.
I visited multiple web sites except the audio feature for audio songs existing at this web page is in fact superb.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your
host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol