Cornejo impondrá el nombre de Alfredo Bufano al Centro de Congresos Compartir en Whatsapp

Será en el marco de la Feria del Libro Distrito Sur que comienza este jueves.

Imponente vista nocturna del Centro de Congresos de San Rafael.
Imponente vista nocturna del Centro de Congresos de San Rafael.

Desde este jueves y hasta el domingo, el Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones de San Rafael será sede de la Edición 2016 de la Fiesta del Libro Distrito Sur, que abarca también a los departamentos de Malargüe y General Alvear. En diálogo con MinutoYa, Gisela Valdéz, directora del Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones de San Rafael, adelantó que dentro de las actividades programadas en la ocasión, está la imposición del nombre de Alfredo Bufano a las instalaciones ubicadas en el Parque Norte.

“Es muy importante para nosotros contar con la Feria del Libro, que este año viene reforzada con varios eventos con la intención de poner en valor al Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones, en un trabajo en conjunto con el Ente de Turismo y el apoyo de la Secretaría de Cultura, para que este hermoso edificio, sea el espacio que elija la familia para disfrutar de letras, música, talleres y otros espectáculos”, puntualizó la funcionaria.

Valdéz junto a Rodolfo Braceli, quien realizó la apertura oficial de la Feria del Libro.
Valdéz junto a Rodolfo Braceli, quien realizó la apertura oficial de la Feria del Libro.

“La dinámica del evento será sorprendente por lo que a cualquier hora que vengan, se van a encontrar con algo mágico para sorprenderse”, agregó Valdéz.

Dentro de los acontecimientos importantes, también resalta la imposición del nombre de Alfredo Bufano, a las instalaciones del Centro de Congresos.

“Es muy posible que contemos con la presencia del gobernador Alfredo Cornejo para el acto de imposición del nombre a las instalaciones de Alfredo Bufano, un escritor muy ligado a los sentimientos de los sanrafaelinos, en concordancia con el Bustelo en Mendoza. A partir de esto, la próxima Feria del Libro se va a realizar en el Bufano”, enfatizó Valdéz.

Las modernas instalaciones cuenta a lo largo del año, con una amplia gama de eventos.
Las modernas instalaciones cuenta a lo largo del año, con una amplia gama de eventos.

Sobre el Centro de Congresos

El complejo edilicio está emplazado en un predio parquizado de 11 hectáreas. Cuenta con salas alfombradas y climatizadas, un auditorio con capacidad para mil personas, una amplia y luminosa galería, confitería, cocina, baños y salas de servicio.

Un pórtico, calles, sendas, rampas de acceso, jardines con hermosas fuentes y un extenso predio para estacionamiento complementan el edificio.

Las salas de conferencias pueden ser divididas con paneles acústicos que posibilitan la realización de diferentes eventos en forma simultánea, y el auditorio, al igual que las salas también es divisible, en dos partes con capacidad para 500 personas cada una.

Además de los salones, el auditorio y el buffet, también se pueden contratar espacios en las galerías para la colocación de stands, exposiciones artísticas o científicas, entre otros usos.

 

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

52 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *