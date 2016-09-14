El movimiento telúrico se registró este miércoles por la tarde.
Un temblor de 3,6 grados en escala de Richter, sacudió este miércoles por la tarde el departamento de San Rafael, donde pudo ser percibido levemente en algunos lugares.
Según el Instituto Nacional de Prevención Sísmica, el temblor se registró a las 18:10:49 y tuvo una profundidad de 25 kilómetros.
El organismo informó que el epicentro se localizó a 194 km al SO de San Luis, 249 km al SE de Mendoza, 30 km al NE de Gral. Alvear.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
43 Comments
http://www.tonisnotarypublic.com
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you
amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept
Hello, every time i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the morning, because i like to learn more and more.
Good site you have here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays.
I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was wondering what all is needed to get set
up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos
Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from
each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by
the way!
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger
lovers however this piece of writing is genuinely a good post,
keep it up.
Hey there! I’ve been reading your web site for a long
time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock
Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the good work!
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and
starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on.
You have done a marvellous job!
I’m really impressed along with your writing talents
as smartly as with the format in your weblog. Is that this a paid subject or did you
modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing,
it is rare to peer a great blog like this one today..
If you wish for to get a great deal from this paragraph
then you have to apply these techniques to your won weblog.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with
my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The whole look of your website is great, as smartly as the content material!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your website.
It appears as though some of the written text in your content are running off
the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and
let me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had
this happen previously. Appreciate it
What’s up, this weekend is nice for me, since this time i am reading
this fantastic informative piece of writing here at my residence.
Awesome article.
Currently it seems like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform available
right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
After I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get 4 emails
with the same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal website now 😉
I am in fact happy to glance at this weblog posts which consists of lots of useful data, thanks for
providing these kinds of information.
great post, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector
do not understand this. You should continue your writing.
I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or
plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Thanks!
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new
project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on.
You have done a marvellous job!
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much
the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of
colors!
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform
you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but
I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had
to ask!
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is just great and that i can assume
you’re a professional on this subject. Well together with your permission let me to grasp your feed to
keep updated with imminent post. Thank you a million and please
keep up the enjoyable work.
Awesome site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any user discussion forums
that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really
like to be a part of group where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals that share the
same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Thanks!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was
good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if
you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Wonderful work! This is the kind of information that should be shared across the net.
Shame on the search engines for no longer positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and visit my website . Thank you =)
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this blog’s articles or reviews every day
along with a mug of coffee.
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world all is accessible on web?
I’ve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much effort you put to make this kind of fantastic informative website.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this. Also, the
blog loads very fast for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!
Hello to every , for the reason that I am in fact keen of reading this web site’s post to be updated daily.
It carries good data.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge about unexpected emotions.
I needed to thank you for this good read!! I certainly loved every bit
of it. I’ve got you book marked to check out new things you post…
I know this web site presents quality depending articles or reviews and extra information, is there any
other website which gives these information in quality?
You should be a part of a contest for one of the finest
blogs on the web. I am going to recommend this web site!
Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up
very compelled me to take a look at and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you,
quite great article.
Wonderful, what a weblog it is! This web site provides helpful data to
us, keep it up.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, just go to see this web page daily since it offers
feature contents, thanks
Exceptional post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate
a little bit further. Thanks!