El movimiento telúrico se registró este miércoles por la tarde.

temblor-srUn temblor de 3,6 grados en escala de Richter, sacudió este miércoles por la tarde el departamento de San Rafael, donde pudo ser percibido levemente en algunos lugares.

Según el Instituto Nacional de Prevención Sísmica, el temblor se registró a las 18:10:49 y tuvo una profundidad de 25 kilómetros.

El organismo informó que el epicentro se localizó  a 194 km al SO de San Luis, 249 km al SE de Mendoza, 30 km al NE de Gral. Alvear.

