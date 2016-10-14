Alerta de tormentas para el fin de semana Compartir en Whatsapp

Durante este viernes, se observaron 54 células. Siguen las tormentas el fin de semana. Seguí al instante las tormentas en nuestro radar

Uno de los aviones que integra la Lucha Antigranizo.
Uno de los aviones que integra la Lucha Antigranizo.

El pronóstico elaborado por la Dirección de Agricultura y Contingencias Climáticas anticipa para esta tarde tormentas de intensidad moderada en zona Sur.

“La intensidad convectiva se intensificaría en la noche y madrugada en el resto de los oasis”, señala el informe del organismo.

En tanto para el sábado se anticipan tormentas de intensidad moderada a severa en los tres oasis. Además, bajará la temperatura.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

49 COMENTARIOS

