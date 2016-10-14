Durante este viernes, se observaron 54 células. Siguen las tormentas el fin de semana. Seguí al instante las tormentas en nuestro radar
El pronóstico elaborado por la Dirección de Agricultura y Contingencias Climáticas anticipa para esta tarde tormentas de intensidad moderada en zona Sur.
“La intensidad convectiva se intensificaría en la noche y madrugada en el resto de los oasis”, señala el informe del organismo.
En tanto para el sábado se anticipan tormentas de intensidad moderada a severa en los tres oasis. Además, bajará la temperatura.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
49 COMENTARIOS
