La reina de Godoy Cruz es Luciana Carolina Ruggieri Compartir en Whatsapp

La Reina representó al distrito Centro y ganó con 58 votos. tiene 19 años y estudia medicina, mide1 ,71 metros, su hobbie son las actividades eclesiales y leer y tiene unos profundos ojos pardos
luciana carolina rugieri faceMartina Lanatti con 47 votos quién llegó de Villa Hipódromo se quedó con el virreinato.

Martina tiene 22 años, es diseñadora de indumentaria y luce una cabellera rubia acompañada de unos bellos ojos verdes.
El espectáculo arrancó con la “Obertura”, cuya denominación refiere “a todos los seres que pisaron y pisan este suelo”, en este caso del departamento de Godoy Cruz.
Entre las autoridades se encontraba el anfitrión el Intendente Alfredo Cornejo, sus pares Mario Abed, de Junín y el capitalino Rodolfo Suárez.

 

Reina y vireina de Godoy Cruz
El faltazo lo dio el gobernandor Pérez quién envió a la ministra de Cultura de la provincia, Marizul Ibañez y al ministro de Turismo, Javier Espina, en representación de la cúpula oficial de la provincia

