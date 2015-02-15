La Reina representó al distrito Centro y ganó con 58 votos. tiene 19 años y estudia medicina, mide1 ,71 metros, su hobbie son las actividades eclesiales y leer y tiene unos profundos ojos pardos
Martina Lanatti con 47 votos quién llegó de Villa Hipódromo se quedó con el virreinato.
Martina tiene 22 años, es diseñadora de indumentaria y luce una cabellera rubia acompañada de unos bellos ojos verdes.
El espectáculo arrancó con la “Obertura”, cuya denominación refiere “a todos los seres que pisaron y pisan este suelo”, en este caso del departamento de Godoy Cruz.
Entre las autoridades se encontraba el anfitrión el Intendente Alfredo Cornejo, sus pares Mario Abed, de Junín y el capitalino Rodolfo Suárez.
El faltazo lo dio el gobernandor Pérez quién envió a la ministra de Cultura de la provincia, Marizul Ibañez y al ministro de Turismo, Javier Espina, en representación de la cúpula oficial de la provincia
