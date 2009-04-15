Presentan un amparo por una nota en la que se calificaba a mujeres como “fábricas de hijos” Compartir en Whatsapp

La acción judicial es contra el diario Clarín y fue llevada adelante por las diputadas nacionales Juliana Di Tullio y Diana Conti. El artículo periodístico aseguraba que en el país hay madres que tienen más de siete hijos para recibir dinero de los gobiernos. La semana pasada hubo una denuncia ante el INADI.

Las diputadas nacionales Juliana Di Tullio y Diana Conti presentaron hoy un amparo judicial contra el diario Clarín por una nota en la que se calificaban a las mujeres como “fábricas de hijos”.

El artículo periodístico que generó la polémica fue publicado el domingo 5 de abril y aseguraba que en el país hay mujeres que tienen más de siete hijos para recibir dinero de los gobiernos y que hace siete años “la cantidad prácticamente se cuadruplicó: ya son 215.246 mujeres las que cobran”.

La denuncia de Di Tullio y Conti, que quedó radicada en el juzgado civil número 20 a cargo de Ana Inés Sotomayor, tiene como objetivo “hacer cesar y reparar las consecuencias perjudiciales devenidas desde la publicación”.

El amparo contra el matutino porteño también solicita que “se considere este acto altamente violatorio a los derechos reconocidos por la Constitución Nacional y los instrumentos Internacionales de Derechos Humanos.

Además, que “se determine la urgente retractación publica en día de igual tirada que la nota en cuestión además de asumir las costas de especialistas en temas de derechos humanos para que instruyan de la gravedad del asunto y clarifiquen el panorama a la sociedad toda y en particular a la comunidad en la cual viven estas mujeres utilizadas para recrear una falacia alrededor del género femenino y detrimento de la familia”, dice el texto.

Según las diputadas, Clarín “crea la falsa opinión de que las mujeres pertenecientes a sectores de bajos recursos no tienen el derecho a planificar sus familias como les plazca, derecho reconocido y acogido por nuestra legislación interna a través de la ley de procreación responsable”

Finalmente, apuntan a “los efectos dañinos (que) se reflejan sobre los niños a quienes se los trata como si fueran ‘cosa’ y que vienen al mundo con el único fin de significar un sustento económico para su madre”.

La semana pasada, junto a la también diputada Teresa García, Conti y Di Tullio enviaron una carta a la directora del multimedio, Ernestina Herrera de Noble, manifestando sus cuestionamientos al artículo publicado.

El otro paso que se dio en el mismo sentido la semana pasada fue una presentación ante el INADI.

(Telam)
DEJA TU COMENTARIO

72 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *