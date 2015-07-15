Marcela Tauro quedó eliminada ante Samid Compartir en Whatsapp

La periodista de espectáculos no pudo vencer al empresario de la carne en el duelo telefónico.

marcela tauro bailando (3)Luego de una larga espera, se definió qué participante quedaría eliminado del Bailando 2015 en el reggaeton. Marcela Tauro no pudo con Alberto Samid en el teléfono, quien obtuvo el 56,79% de los votos para que se quede contra el 43, 21% que votó a la periodista.

En el duelo redobló la apuesta ya que el beso original que realizaba luego del baile con Pier Fritzsche, su partenaire, se duplicó en intensidad. Pero esto no logró salvarla ya que inevitablemente el jurado no la eligió y tampoco el público desde la votación.

Pero todo empezó el lunes cuando se supo quienes eran los participantes sentenciados para bailar el duelo del reggaeton. Marcela Tauro, Alberto Samid, Ailén Bechara, Carmen Barbieri y Nazarena Vélez fueron quienes hoy tuvieron que repetir su performance.

marcela tauro bailando (1)Las tres últimas participantes fueron salvadas fundamentalmente por haber tomado las recomendaciones del jurado y de esta forma haber mejorado. “Siempre tomo lo que me dice el jurado”, dijo Carmen Baribieri. Por su parte, Nazarena Vélez también mejoró y Ángel de Brito le dijo: “Ya conocemos a Nazarena, mejora con el rigor”. Pero Ailén Bechara, quien este año debutó en el Bailando, no podía creerlo y se emocionó hasta las lágrimas.

Finalmente quienes no lograron el visto bueno de quienes ponen los puntajes fueron Marcela Tauro y Alberto Samid que quedaron a merced del voto telefónico del público. El público eligió y el empresario de la carne continúa en el certamen.

“Dejame agradecer a América y a Jorge Rial que me dejaron estar en el programa. Y el sueño lo voy a cumplir”, dijo la periodista y se despidió de ShowMatch.

