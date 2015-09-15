¿Romance confirmado? Las fotos de Lali Espósito y Mariano Martínez Compartir en Whatsapp

Crecen los rumores de amorío entre los protagonistas de Esperanza mía.

lali esposito mariano martinezLali Espósito y Mariano Martínez están en la mira de los paparazzis y las revistas del corazón. El rumor es muy fuerte: los protagonistas de Esperanza mía estarían comenzando una relación.

Caras publicó en su portada imágenes un tanto comprometedoras de los actores al borde una pileta de un hotel de Córdoba.

Mariano y Lai dieron un show en el Estadio Orfeo y se hospedaron en Hotel Holiday Inn. Un fotógrafo retrato a las estrellas de El Trece tomando sol y disfrutando de los amenities del complejo.

En las fotos: risas cómplices y mucha buena onda. De todos modos, en los medios, el actor insiste en desmentir el vínculo con su compañera. “Es una buena amiga”, aseguró a Desayuno Americano al ser consultado sobre la relación.

lali esposito mariano martinez (1) lali esposito mariano martinez (2) lali esposito mariano martinez (3) lali esposito mariano martinez (4)

