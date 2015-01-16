Un joven de 20 años fue ultimado de nueve balazos durante la madrugada de este viernes. Ocurrió en el barrio Campo Papa de Godoy Cruz. cuando se dirigía a comprar cerveza
Sebastián Emanuel Montecino Chávez, salió de su domicilio cuando faltaban 10 minutos para las 3 de la mañana con el objetivo de comprar cerveza. Al llegar a la esquina de Salvador Arias y Entre Ríos de la populosa barriada fue interceptado por un hombre que le efectuó 9 balazos.
Montecino quedó tirado en la vía pública y un llamado al 911 alertó de la situación. Poco después llegó personal policial que decidió trasladar a la víctima al hospital Del Carmen.
En el nosocomio informaron el deceso del joven a causa de los disparos
Interviene Oficina Fiscal Nº 4 de la comisaría 27º
