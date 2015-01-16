Godoy Cruz: Mataron a un joven de 9 disparos Compartir en Whatsapp

Un joven de 20 años fue ultimado de nueve balazos durante la madrugada de este viernes. Ocurrió en el barrio Campo Papa de Godoy Cruz. cuando se dirigía a comprar cerveza

barrio campo papa godoy cruzSebastián Emanuel Montecino Chávez, salió de su domicilio cuando faltaban 10 minutos para las 3 de la mañana con el objetivo de comprar cerveza. Al llegar a la esquina de Salvador Arias y Entre Ríos de la populosa barriada fue interceptado por un hombre que le efectuó 9 balazos.

Montecino quedó tirado en la vía pública y un llamado al 911 alertó de la situación. Poco después llegó personal policial que decidió trasladar a la víctima al hospital Del Carmen.

En el nosocomio informaron el deceso del joven a causa de los disparos

Interviene Oficina Fiscal Nº 4 de la comisaría 27º

 

