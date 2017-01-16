Hallaron muerto a un hombre e investigan si fue un homicidio Compartir en Whatsapp

Sucedió en Lavalle. La víctima era un indigente.

Personal de Científica trabajó en el lugar.

El cuerpo de un hombre que sería indigente, fue hallado este lunes en una obra en construcción en la zona de Las Violetas, en la calle Montenegro, del departamento de Lavalle.

El hallazgo del cuerpo, fue realizado en horas de la tarde, y los primeros indicios señalan que se trataría de un hombre de la calle que ingresó a la propiedad a pasar la noche.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

125 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *