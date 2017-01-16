Intoxicado tras ingerir veneno Compartir en Whatsapp

En tanto los policías que rescataron a la víctima, debieron ser aislados para evitar envenenamiento colateral.

Hospital Enfermeros Argentinos.

Un hombre oriundo de General Alvear, debió ser hospitalizado tras ingerir Órgano Fosforado, un compuesto químico altamente venenoso.

Según la información policial, tras ser advertido el hecho, dos agentes policiales llegaron hasta la vivienda del hombre ubicada en Ruta 188 y al ver el cuadro del presunto suicida, lo trasladaron de inmediato al Hospital Enfermeros Argentinos, donde se le aplicó el protocolo ante estos casos de envenenamiento.

La víctima permanece internada en estado critico.

