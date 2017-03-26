Las audiciones se llevaron a cabo este domingo 15, en la Sala Elina Alba de la Secretaría de Cultura.
La Secretaría de Cultura, a través de la Dirección de Producción Cultural y Vendimia, realizó las audiciones de bailarines folclóricos con discapacidad, para la Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia 2017 “Con el vino en la piel”
En dicha audición estuvieron presentes:
Ana Laura Ortolani (Asociacion Soñarte), Adriana Guajardo (Asociacion
AMPD), Alberto gimenez (Coreografo General de la fiesta), Herctor
Moreno (Director General de la fiesta de la vendimia), Claudia Guzman
(Coreofrafa General), Alejandra Serber ( Representante de la
Secretaria de Cultura de Mendoza), Roberto Torres (Asociacion AMD) y
Lucia Guiñez (Asociacion UCO HUE).
(Crédito prensa de Gobierno de Mendoza)
