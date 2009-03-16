Bolivia: ya son por lo menos tres los candidatos de origen quechua que aspirarán a la presidencia Compartir en Whatsapp

Alejo Veliz anunció hoy que disputará el cargo en las elecciones generales de diciembre, con lo que se suma a otros dos aspirantes de su misma etnia, René Joaquino, alcalde de Potosí, y el ex vicepresidente Víctor Hugo Cárdenas. El presidente aymara Morales ya anticipó que buscará la reelección, para consolidar la vigencia de la nueva Constitución.

 

Alejo Veliz, indígena quechua, anunció este lunes que será candidato presidencial en las elecciones generales de Bolivia en diciembre, con lo que se suma a otros dos aspirantes de su misma etnia, René Joaquino, alcalde de Potosí, y el ex vicepresidente Víctor Hugo Cárdenas.

Veliz, que hace una década fue aliado político del presidente boliviano Evo Morales, hoy está distanciado del gobierno y se postula por la agrupación Pulso (Pueblos por la Libertad y Soberanía).

“Somos la esperanza del pueblo quechua ante el fracaso de Evo Morales, que está dividiendo cada día a los bolivianos”, dijo en la presentación de su candidatura, la segunda anunciada públicamente, informó la agencia noticiosa alemana DPA.

La Corte Nacional Electoral deberá reconocer en los próximos días la personalidad jurídica de la agrupación Pulso, previa presentación de libros de inscripción de sus militantes.

René Joaquino, otro indígena quechua y actual alcalde de la ciudad boliviana de Potosí, 460 kilómetros al suroeste de La Paz, fue el primero en anunciar que será candidato presidencial por su agrupación política Acción Social (AS).

El ex vicepresidene Hugo Cárdenas, integró la fórmula del Ejecutivo entre 1993 y 1997 en la primera presidencia de Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, período en que privatizó todas las empresas del Estado.

Otros aspirantes a la primera magistratura son el ex presidente Carlos Mesa, y el empresario Samuel Doria Medina, mientras que el presidente aymara Morales ya anticipó que buscará ser reelegido para consolidar la vigencia plena de la nueva Constitución.

Pese a que ya existen estos postulantes a la presidencia el Congreso aún no aprobó la ley de convocatoria al comicio del 6 de diciembre próximo, según lo establece la nueva Constitución, y tiene plazo hasta el 10 de abril para hacerlo.

Pero la oposición, que controla el Senado, ya dijo que se opone a la votación de los bolivianos residentes en el extranjero y, sobre todo, a la consagración de 14 bancas para ser disputadas entre las comunidades indígenas, sobre un total de 130, tal como lo propone el proyecto oficial.

(Telam)
Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *