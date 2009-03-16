Alejo Veliz anunció hoy que disputará el cargo en las elecciones generales de diciembre, con lo que se suma a otros dos aspirantes de su misma etnia, René Joaquino, alcalde de Potosí, y el ex vicepresidente Víctor Hugo Cárdenas. El presidente aymara Morales ya anticipó que buscará la reelección, para consolidar la vigencia de la nueva Constitución.
Veliz, que hace una década fue aliado político del presidente boliviano Evo Morales, hoy está distanciado del gobierno y se postula por la agrupación Pulso (Pueblos por la Libertad y Soberanía).
“Somos la esperanza del pueblo quechua ante el fracaso de Evo Morales, que está dividiendo cada día a los bolivianos”, dijo en la presentación de su candidatura, la segunda anunciada públicamente, informó la agencia noticiosa alemana DPA.
La Corte Nacional Electoral deberá reconocer en los próximos días la personalidad jurídica de la agrupación Pulso, previa presentación de libros de inscripción de sus militantes.
René Joaquino, otro indígena quechua y actual alcalde de la ciudad boliviana de Potosí, 460 kilómetros al suroeste de La Paz, fue el primero en anunciar que será candidato presidencial por su agrupación política Acción Social (AS).
El ex vicepresidene Hugo Cárdenas, integró la fórmula del Ejecutivo entre 1993 y 1997 en la primera presidencia de Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, período en que privatizó todas las empresas del Estado.
Otros aspirantes a la primera magistratura son el ex presidente Carlos Mesa, y el empresario Samuel Doria Medina, mientras que el presidente aymara Morales ya anticipó que buscará ser reelegido para consolidar la vigencia plena de la nueva Constitución.
Pese a que ya existen estos postulantes a la presidencia el Congreso aún no aprobó la ley de convocatoria al comicio del 6 de diciembre próximo, según lo establece la nueva Constitución, y tiene plazo hasta el 10 de abril para hacerlo.
Pero la oposición, que controla el Senado, ya dijo que se opone a la votación de los bolivianos residentes en el extranjero y, sobre todo, a la consagración de 14 bancas para ser disputadas entre las comunidades indígenas, sobre un total de 130, tal como lo propone el proyecto oficial.
58 Comments
Where did you find wool sheets? I’ve never heard of them
Excellent blog post. I certainly appreciate this website.
Continue the good work!
What’s up mates, how is everything, and what you want to say regarding
this piece of writing, in my view its genuinely awesome for
me.
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative
and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the
head. The issue is something too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I found this during my search for something relating to this.
hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely
picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points
using this site, since I experienced to reload the web site many
times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising
and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to
my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
Awesome! Its really remarkable piece of writing,
I have got much clear idea concerning from this article.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it
seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about, why
waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site
when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Hello friends, its great piece of writing regarding teachingand entirely
explained, keep it up all the time.
I read this paragraph completely regarding the difference of most up-to-date and
previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
Wonderful article! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across
the internet. Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper!
Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thanks =)
Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my weblog so
i came to return the want?.I am trying to to find issues to improve my website!I assume its adequate to make use of some of your
ideas!!
I know this web site gives quality based articles and other stuff, is there any other
site which offers these things in quality?
I know this website provides quality dependent articles or
reviews and other stuff, is there any other web site which offers these data in quality?
Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have performed an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and it
is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and
if I may just I desire to counsel you some fascinating issues or suggestions.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
I need to to thank you for this excellent read!!
I definitely loved every bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to look at
new stuff you post…
Right here is the right webpage for anybody who really wants to find out
about this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost
hard to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a topic which has been discussed for a long
time. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed
reading it, you could be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark
your blog and may come back at some point.
I want to encourage continue your great work, have a nice evening!
Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if you are not
understanding anything entirely, however this article presents
fastidious understanding yet.
Hi, yeah this piece of writing is really fastidious and I have learned lot of things
from it regarding blogging. thanks.
Fantastic site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics
discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other experienced individuals that share the
same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
Hello there, I found your website by way of Google whilst searching for a similar topic, your
site got here up, it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become aware of your weblog via Google,
and located that it is really informative. I’m
going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you proceed this in future.
Many folks will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your website unintentionally, and I am surprised why this accident did not came about in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Everything composed was very logical. But, think about this, what if you wrote a catchier title?
I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, but suppose you
added a headline that grabbed people’s attention? I mean Bolivia: ya son por lo
menos tres los candidatos de origen quechua que aspirarán a la presidencia
– MinutoYA is kinda vanilla. You could look at Yahoo’s home page and
see how they create news titles to grab viewers to click.
You might add a related video or a related picture or two
to grab readers excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it could bring your blog a little livelier.
If you want to get a good deal from this piece
of writing then you have to apply such techniques to your won website.
I think everything published made a great deal of sense.
However, think on this, what if you wrote a catchier post title?
I am not saying your information is not good., but suppose you added a headline to
possibly grab people’s attention? I mean Bolivia: ya son por lo menos tres los candidatos
de origen quechua que aspirarán a la presidencia – MinutoYA is kinda plain. You might look
at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create news titles to get viewers to open the links.
You might add a related video or a related picture or two to grab
people excited about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it might make your blog
a little livelier.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing
the other person’s webpage link on your page at suitable place and other person will
also do similar in favor of you.
You are so awesome! I do not believe I have read a single thing like this before.
So great to find somebody with a few unique thoughts on this issue.
Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the internet, someone with a bit of
originality!
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your website by accident, and I am shocked why this coincidence did not happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
If some one wishes expert view concerning running a blog after that i suggest him/her to pay a
quick visit this web site, Keep up the fastidious job.
Yes! Finally someone writes about top ten highest paying jobs in the us.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit
and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the very same area of interest
as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Appreciate it!
Superb post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this
subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Many thanks!
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to
be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you,
I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries
that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also
defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim
that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your augment or even I success you get entry to constantly rapidly.
Greetings I am so delighted I found your website,
I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Digg for something
else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for
a incredible post and a all round enjoyable
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all
at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
I love it whenever people get together and share opinions.
Great blog, keep it up!
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but
I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Ahaa, its nice discussion on the topic of this paragraph here at
this blog, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.
Wow, this article is nice, my younger sister is analyzing these things, thus I
am going to let know her.
you’re in reality a good webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The
contents are masterwork. you’ve done a magnificent
job on this topic!
These are actually enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be using?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my
latest site and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any recommendations?
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought
this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to
a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
you are really a excellent webmaster. The site loading velocity
is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a great
activity on this topic!
Right here is the right web site for everyone who really wants to understand this topic.
You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a topic that has been discussed for years.
Excellent stuff, just excellent!
I think the admin of this site is truly working hard in support of his
site, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based material.
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was once entirely right. This submit truly made my day.
You cann’t believe simply how so much time I had spent for this
info! Thanks!
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post!
It is the little changes that make the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Thank you for any other informative web site.
Where else may I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect means?
I have a project that I am simply now working on, and I have been on the
glance out for such information.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website
before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll
be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
For most recent information you have to visit world wide web and on world-wide-web I found this web site
as a best site for newest updates.
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but
I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
With thanks
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine
simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
I like looking through an article that will make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done
an impressive job and our entire community shall be thankful
to you.