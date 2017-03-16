¡De nuevo! Chano volvió a chocar Compartir en Whatsapp

El ex cantante de Tan Biónica volvió a sufrir un accidente automovilístico. No tuvo lesiones por este episodio ocurrido en el barrio de Saavedra. Además, tenía la licencia de conducir vencida.

Chano Moreno Charpentir colisionó contra dos automóviles estaciones en las calles Washington y Melián, informaron fuentes policiales. El ex cantante de Tan Biónica, que conducía un vehículo marca Citroen Crossback (patente AA513UO), no sufrió lesiones por este episodio.

Mientras manejaba por el barrio de Saavedra, el popular artista impactó contra dos autos: uno marca Renault Clio y otro, Volkswagen 1500. Además, tenía la licencia de conducir vencida. Intervino en este caso la Fiscalía Contravencional número uno del Doctor Noguera. Por el momento, se dispuso que se le realizara un control de alcoholemia al intérprete.

Según informó Mauro Szeta, Chano no se encontraba bajo los efectos del alcohol, tenía el registro de conducir vencido y su auto fue secuestrado.

“Estábamos con unos compañeros de trabajo jugando al fútbol y escuchamos sonar la alarma de un auto. Vimos un Clío al que le sonaba la alarma. A los 10 minutos salimos de comer, vi que era el auto que estaba delante del mío. Lo chocó un DS4 blanco y estaba Chano con la policía”, contó un testigo del accidente.

Esta no es la primera vez que el intérprete tiene un accidente automovilístico. El 6 de agosto de 2015, protagonizó un violento episodio en el barrio de Belgrano. En esa oportunidad, perdió el control con su camioneta Dodge RAM, chocó contra varios vehículos estacionados y la puerta de un garaje. Esa noche, un grupo de personas lo atacaron y por eso perdió el control. Fue trasladado al Hospital Pirovano y posteriormente derivado al Sanatorio de la Trinidad.

Ademas, el 1 de abril de 2016, Charpentier sufrió un accidente en la localidad bonaerense de Cañuelas. Ocurrió sobre la Ruta 3 a la altura del km 50. Colisionó contra el acoplado de un camión, el cual lo arrastró varios metros quedando enganchado.

