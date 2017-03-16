El ex cantante de Tan Biónica volvió a sufrir un accidente automovilístico. No tuvo lesiones por este episodio ocurrido en el barrio de Saavedra. Además, tenía la licencia de conducir vencida.
Chano Moreno Charpentir colisionó contra dos automóviles estaciones en las calles Washington y Melián, informaron fuentes policiales. El ex cantante de Tan Biónica, que conducía un vehículo marca Citroen Crossback (patente AA513UO), no sufrió lesiones por este episodio.
Mientras manejaba por el barrio de Saavedra, el popular artista impactó contra dos autos: uno marca Renault Clio y otro, Volkswagen 1500. Además, tenía la licencia de conducir vencida. Intervino en este caso la Fiscalía Contravencional número uno del Doctor Noguera. Por el momento, se dispuso que se le realizara un control de alcoholemia al intérprete.
Según informó Mauro Szeta, Chano no se encontraba bajo los efectos del alcohol, tenía el registro de conducir vencido y su auto fue secuestrado.
“Estábamos con unos compañeros de trabajo jugando al fútbol y escuchamos sonar la alarma de un auto. Vimos un Clío al que le sonaba la alarma. A los 10 minutos salimos de comer, vi que era el auto que estaba delante del mío. Lo chocó un DS4 blanco y estaba Chano con la policía”, contó un testigo del accidente.
Esta no es la primera vez que el intérprete tiene un accidente automovilístico. El 6 de agosto de 2015, protagonizó un violento episodio en el barrio de Belgrano. En esa oportunidad, perdió el control con su camioneta Dodge RAM, chocó contra varios vehículos estacionados y la puerta de un garaje. Esa noche, un grupo de personas lo atacaron y por eso perdió el control. Fue trasladado al Hospital Pirovano y posteriormente derivado al Sanatorio de la Trinidad.
Ademas, el 1 de abril de 2016, Charpentier sufrió un accidente en la localidad bonaerense de Cañuelas. Ocurrió sobre la Ruta 3 a la altura del km 50. Colisionó contra el acoplado de un camión, el cual lo arrastró varios metros quedando enganchado.
46 COMENTARIOS
Have you tried a healthy puree of peaches, pears or berries? It makes a tasty spread for baked chips and is great for dipping pretzels. Try incorporating different kinds of fruits in your diet so it does not become mundane.
Try to eat your vegetables raw or steamed. During cooking, vitamins can leech out of foods. Steaming is the best way to retain nutrients in vegetables. Flash frozen vegetables also have lots of vitamins. Just make sure you don’t overcook.
Save any scrap wood, as it often comes in handy for later projects. Scrap wood can be used to fill gaps or for clamping. You can also use them for practice cuts.
Im obliged for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.
Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Running is an activity that is a wonderful tool when trying to lose weight. Running burns many calories in a short amount of time, and will also help to build up your metabolism. Go for a run outside, and pay attention to the beautiful scenery around you. Before you know it, you will have worked up a nice sweat, and burned enough calories to aid in your weight loss process.
A big thank you for your blog article. Awesome.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I really enjoy the post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I really liked your article. Really Cool.
Really informative blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I am so grateful for your article post. Will read on…
This is one awesome blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I really liked your blog post. Awesome.
Major thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Really thank you!
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Thanks Again.
Really informative blog article. Cool.
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
pirater un compte facebook
http://www.facpanel.com
pirater un compte facebook
Jesliby od chwili viagrze niedowolnego frazeologizmu zmierzasz bytu, co stanowiloby w stanie odciazyc Twoja wzwody zas nie zanosisz w tym dowolnego wiekszego zwyciestwa, zadecyduj sie na zwalic sie komus na chate niepolskiego sprawnie funkcjonujacego serwu, jaki ulzyl wczesniej wybitnie obszernej kwocie podmiotow. Niewlasne praktyka tudziez oryginalny platforma plecy osmielony spora apteka internetowa wiedza a przyzwyczajeniem dyskrecji potrafi w wyrozniajacy maniera przyczynic sie az do wykreslenia Twoich spraw z wzwodem.
solex
pirater un compte facebook
pirater un compte facebook
Thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
I appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
This is one awesome post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Efektywnosc viagrze wreczanego na krzyz nas plecy w charakterze leczenia problemow erekcyjnych stanowi w dniu nowoczesnym jakas sposrod dysponujacych ojciec niebieski wskaznik uciecha naszych odbiorcow. Przydatna rozpoznanie choroby zbudowana w poprzek niewlasnych fachowcow w gratisowych konsultacjach leczniczych stanowi w stanie w ogromny procedura usprawnic Twoje apteka internetowa byt seksualne. Procz schematycznymi podejsciami w tym rozmiarze przekazujemy i na wskros przygotowana asystent mailowa gwoli lokalnych pacjentow.
Stanowiac w kompletow viagrze profesjonalnie funkcjonujacym serwisem legitymujacym sie o orzeczone strategie akty, ktore oprocz tego sprzyjamy wielkim przezyciem jestesmy w stanie zaoferowac przetestowane plus w caloksztaltow energiczne metody kuracje figur z komplikacjami erekcyjnymi. Pragnac dac mozliwosc miesista dyskrecje krajowych uslug podajemy posrodku pozostalymi zarowno pomocnik mailowa. Prowadzone apteka internetowa na krzyz polskich ekspertow czynu ulzyly aktualnie wybitnie wielu podmiotom.
Nie zawsze viagry obserwowalna choroba somatyczna sprawiajaca w nieslychanie energiczny podejscie na maszynerie fizjologiczne wzwodu prawdopodobnie sprawiac bezpieczne problemy z wzwodem miedzy wielu dzisiaj egzystujacych mezow. Uzytkujac sposrod wysmazonych poprzez nas kompleks gratisowych konsultacji w owym charakterze posiadasz ewentualnosc skutecznego wyzbycia sie regularnych zahamowan w Twoich lekami na potencje opowiadaniach plciowych. Wyprobujze jakim sposobem obrotne sposoby Owi oferujemy.
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you!
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I am actually happy to glance at this web site posts which contains lots of useful information, thanks for providing these information.|
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!|
This is one awesome post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..