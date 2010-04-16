Se separó Jésica Cirio Compartir en Whatsapp

La modelo y conductora de “Impacto 9” le puso fin a su noviazgo con el estudiante de Recursos Humanos Dahian Rocchini.
Tras más de un año de relación, la rubia y el joven decidieron ponerle punto final al romance. Se habían conocido en un boliche.

Jésica Cirio y Dahian Rocchini se conocieron en una discoteca a fines de 2008. A partir de ese momento, la modelo y el joven de 23 años comenzaron a gestar una linda historia de amor que fue creciendo con el paso de los días.

Lo cierto es que luego de más de un año de noviazgo, en los últimos días la pareja decidió ponerle un punto final a la relación.

“Creo que hoy encontré, en él, a una persona increíble. Nos llevamos muy bien, yo ya estoy más grande, más madura”, había declarado Jésica apenas conoció a Dahian.

Recordemos que Dahian es una persona ajena al medio, estudiante de Recursos Humanos y que trabaja en la empresa de envases de su padre. Jésica conoció al joven luego de romper su noviazgo con el arquitecto Rodrigo Fernández Prieto.

Mientras tanto, Jésica se prepara para lo que será su participación en el Bailando 2

