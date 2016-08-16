De provincia con petróleo a provincia petrolera Compartir en Whatsapp

Muchas veces decimos que Mendoza NO es una provincia petrolera, que es una provincia CON petróleo como queriendo que nadie vaya a creer (ni los de adentro ni los de afuera) que somos una provincia rica.

Ahora ¿qué significa en realidad esta diferencia? ¿Está relacionada con la cantidad de petróleo que tenemos bajo el suelo o con la actitud que tenemos como provincia hacia el sector?

En los últimos años y en lo que sería la historia moderna de la industria (posterior a la privatización de YPF) Mendoza ha tenido una actitud rentística que hasta podría describirse como despectiva hacia un sector que representa más del 20% de su PBG.

Mendoza en los últimos años en general ha limitado su visión a recaudar, preocupándose solamente por cobrar lo máximo y lo más rápido posible, ya sea por regalías o por cualquier otro concepto que se pudiera aprovechar. Es la misma actitud de aquel muchacho suertudo que recibió propiedades en herencia y que se dedicó a vivir de alquileres y que de vez en cuando, cuando los números se le escapaban vendía una casa para seguir tirando.

Podemos decir que este muchacho es un empresario inmobiliario o es solamente un rentista irresponsable?

No importa si el recurso es tuyo, tu deber hacia tus hijos es conseguir extraerle su máximo potencial desarrollándolo y explotándolo como un empresario.

Para eso la primera pregunta que debemos hacernos es, ¿qué es un empresario?

Un empresario es aquella persona que determina los objetivos estratégicos a cumplir en su empresa, define tácticamente las metas a ser alcanzadas en cada etapa, determina y consigue los recursos para alcanzarlas, los combina con creatividad para crear valor y gerencia el proceso lo más ajustadamente posible.. y obviamente también asume la responsabilidad sobre los resultados sean estos buenos o malos.

Con esto estoy diciendo que como provincia tenemos que ponernos a buscar y sacar petróleo ¿por nuestros propios medios?

No, no tenemos ni capital ni conocimiento para hacer eso, y ciertamente hay empresas altamente especializadas en hacer este trabajo, que lo hacen mucho mejor y más eficientemente que un estado que tiene mil cosas a las que dedicarse.

No, no hace falta poner una empresa petrolera para tener una visión empresarial, hace falta definir que queremos hacer, para luego definir como queremos hacerlo, entender que necesitamos para ello, salir a buscarlo y controlarlo.

En este caso la primera y más difícil pregunta es, qué queremos hacer con el poco o mucho petróleo que nos queda en la provincia.

Como todo problema de difícil solución la forma de resolverlo es acercarse por partes y empezar a preguntarnos,

• ¿Cuánto petróleo nos queda? (es una pregunta mucho mas complicada de lo que parece)
• ¿Cuánto tiempo queremos que nos dure? (o la renta producida por el petróleo)
• Y una de las preguntas más importantes…. , ¿qué vamos a hacer con el producto de este petróleo?, ya que al tratarse de un recurso no renovable lo más saludable seria empezar a invertir esa renta en el desarrollo de otro recurso que remplace a este cuando se termine (o deje de ser rentable explotarlo).

Una vez hayamos respondido esta preguntas (y otras que van a surgir en la medida empecemos a analizarlas), vienen las restantes.

Cómo logramos hacer lo que queremos con el petróleo de la provincia

• ¿Tenemos los marcos legales que nos permiten hacer lo que queremos?
• ¿Tenemos los socios indicados?
• ¿Nuestra estrategia es atractiva (competitiva) para atraer nuevos socios y retener los actuales?
• ¿Tenemos las estructuras dentro del estado para lograr estos objetivos?

Hoy, en el que uno de los temas más complicados que tiene el país es justamente una crisis energética a la cual es difícil encontrarle salida, la provincia debe posicionarse en su verdadero rol ante los diferentes actores del mercado, ENTRE ELLOS EL ESTADO NACIONAL QUE REGULA EL MERCADO EN DONDE ESTAMOS PARTICIPANDO COMO PRODUCTORES, las empresas, los sindicatos y el resto de las provincias que de una forma u otra son nuestros competidores (y algunas de ellas SI SON PETROLERAS).

Este posicionamiento debe estar basado en realidades muy objetivas, la realidad del mercado nacional, la realidad del mercado internacional, la realidad de nuestras limitaciones pero fundamentalmente la conciencia de nuestras potencialidades, con una estrategia clara y con un plan para ejecutarla.

En definitiva podemos y debemos pasar a ser una provincia petrolera, no por la cantidad de petróleo que tenemos sino por la gestión que podemos hacer de ese activo.

Es nuestra responsabilidad hacia las generaciones futuras no malgastar lo que la naturaleza nos ha dado. Debemos gestionarlo con visión y eficiencia e invertirlo sabiamente en aquellas actividades que les permitirán a las generaciones futuras contar también con sus “propios alquileres”.

 

Ing. Emilio Guinazú
Subsecretario de Energía y Minería de Mendoza:
“De provincia con petróleo a provincia petrolera”

