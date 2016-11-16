La Cámara de Diputados dio media sanción, por mayoría, al proyecto de Ley de Presupuesto que establece la pauta de gastos y recursos de la provincia para el ejercicio fiscal 2017.
La iniciativa del Poder Ejecutivo prevé ingresos totales por $ 62.877.831.200 y egresos totales por $ 66.957.747.74. Se establece en $ 3.877.000.000 las erogaciones para amortización y ajuste de la deuda consolidada, y se estima un Financiamiento Neto Total que asciende a $ 4.079.916.545.
En lo que hace precisamente a las normas sobre deudas, se faculta al Poder Ejecutivo a hacer uso del crédito por hasta la suma de $ 3.787.078.689 en virtud de las necesidades de financiamiento neto. “Dicho financiamiento será destinado a cubrir erogaciones de capital previstas en la presente ley, priorizando la ejecución de trabajos públicos, construcción de viviendas, capitalización del Fondo para la Transformación y el Crecimiento, obras de agua y saneamiento, equipamiento para la prestación de los servicios públicos y para el pago de intereses de la deuda” por hasta la suma de mil millones de pesos.
Por otra parte, dispone que el Instituto Provincial de Juegos y Casinos transferirá a la Administración Central la suma de hasta $ 250.000.000 de sus utilidades, anuales, líquidas y realizadas, en remesas mensuales para las Jurisdicciones, con el financiamiento, destinos y porcentajes que fijó el Artículo 30 de la Ley Nro. 8701.
La media sanción, prevé también afectar 65% de la Tasa de Justicia para atender a gastos de funcionamiento de la Suprema Corte de Justicia y el 35 % para el Ministerio Público Fiscal.
Asimismo, se afecta al Ministerio Público Fiscal el 100 % de la recaudación obtenida en conceptos de estudios y pericias forenses realizados por el Cuerpo Médico Forense, para la compra de insumos o bienes de capital para este laboratorio y capacitación de su personal.
Entre otros conceptos, se autoriza a la Secretaría de Servicios Públicos a transferir hasta la suma de 120 millones de pesos para AySAM S.A.P.E.M., así como también al Ministerio de Economía, Infraestructura y Energía, quien podrá transferir hasta la suma de 541 millones de pesos al Instituto Provincial de la Vivienda, en la medida que presupuestaria y financieramente sea factible.
Según explicó Jorge López (UCR), presidente de la comisión de Hacienda, del presupuesto total, el 38% está destinado a la Dirección General de Escuelas, mientras que el 21% al Ministerio de Salud y el 14% a Seguridad. Esto implica que más del 73% está asignado a las áreas más sensibles del Estado provincial.
Hizo referencia también a la disminución del déficit corriente, que de 2.631 millones en 2016, pasa a 575 millones de pesos el año próximo.
En lo que hace a personal, dijo que representa el 52% sobre el total de gastos, cuando en 2015 representaba el 56%. “La disminución de cargos – 3000 aproximadamente hasta el momento -, el programa de jubilación anticipada y la eliminación de los adicionales que el Estado abonaba pero que no se cumplían, están permitiendo mejorar el perfil del componente más significativo del presupuesto provincial”, subrayó.
En otro orden, López enumeró la inversión en infraestructura, destacando un “fuerte apoyo presupuestario a la Infraestructura Educativa”, que en 2017 tendrá un incremento del 185% respecto al año en curso, y que “se destinarán durante el 2017 a la construcción de nuevos establecimientos educativos la suma total de 121 millones”, 101 millones de origen nacional y los 20 restantes de origen provincial.
Resaltó además la transferencia de fondos al IPV, y el apoyo a sectores productivos que se ve reflejado en los recursos asignados a, por ejemplo, la lucha antigranizo (alrededor de 70 millones de pesos); el ISCAMEN, unos 80 millones para la liberación de Mosca y monitoreo de la polilla de la vid; la capitalización del Fondo para la Transformación y el Crecimiento; los más de 90 millones “destinados a organizaciones intermedias que promueven y apoyan el desarrollo rural; el desarrollo, transferencia y divulgación de nuevos conocimientos en distintas áreas de la ingeniería a través de la ciencia y tecnología, potenciando y estimulando las acciones conjuntas con centros de estudios universitarios y científicos”, y más de 62 millones para el seguro agrícola y la promoción de Programas de desarrollo sustentable.
“Seguiremos avanzando en políticas de mayor eficiencia fiscal. Este proyecto de presupuesto prevé mejorar sensiblemente los servicios públicos que el Estado brinda a la sociedad, con un menor impacto en el gasto público, poniendo énfasis en la eficiencia y el control del gasto”, puntualizó.
